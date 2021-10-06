Matthieu Delormeau flirty: he creates a huge laugh on the set of TPMP

Invited on the plateau of Touche not at my post, Bruno, eliminated from the 12 strokes of noon caused a sensation. Indeed, Matthieu Delormeau literally fell in love with the young man and offered a general laugh.

This Tuesday, October 5, TF1 viewers were all stunned: Bruno was eliminated from 12 noon shots. After 252 victories and 9 months of participation, the young man has given way to Loris, a young medical student. With more than 1 million winnings in his pocket, the one who now holds a world record, was the guest of Cyril Hanouna, the same evening, in Do not touch My TV. And once again it is thanks to Matthieu Delormeau that the fans of the program were treated to a huge laugh.

Indeed, then Bruno admitted to still being single: “It’s true that in addition, as I don’t have a job, I don’t have a guy, I live on my own …”, confides the young man. It didn’t take more for the columnist to try something with the greatest Master of noon. Wide-eyed and smirk, Matthieu Delormeau would be ready to help Bruno in his sentimental grief. In front of the laughter of his colleagues, he even went so far as to exchange places in order to be as close as possible to the champion.

Funny, friendly and knowledgeable

It must be said that the handsome brunette has many qualities and that some do not fully understand why he is still single. But Bruno is still looking for love : “So we know, € 1,026,107 in earnings. We know you found the money, but did you find love?”, asked Cyril Hanouna, to which the young man replies: “Not still single. I didn’t manage to find it until I was 30 years old. Now with 1 million it will maybe, be easier”. For him, the ideal man would then be funny, sympathetic and cultured. The whole spitting image of Matthieu Delormeau? Whatever the chronicler had a real crush on the greatest Master of noon, who will remain so, for a long time.

