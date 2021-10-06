Matthieu Delormeau reveals his technique for not paying at a restaurant and shocks Cyril Hanouna (VIDEO)

In Do not touch My TV this October 5, Cyril Hanouna and his team joined forces against Matthieu Delormeau to reproach him for being stingy. The columnist ended up recognizing in particular one of his subterfuge to avoid paying the bill at the restaurant.
It has now been a little over a month since the show Do not touch My TV has made its comeback on C8. This new season is not spared by the controversies and the great revelations made on the set of the show, whether by the columnists or the guests. On October 1st, Matthieu Delormeau had decided to make a revelation, rather astonishing and which did not fail to make Cyril Hanouna laugh. The ex-star of NRJ 12 recounted his meeting with Leonardo DiCaprio in a nightclub. “Once I go, I bump into it, who was there? Leonardo DiCaprio”, he began, before continuing: “We are angry with DiCaprio. “
A survey on the generosity of the French is debated in TPMP
If the troublemaker of C8 made fun of him a little, Matthieu Delormeau decided to explain himself and tell the whole story. “It’s very short. I was there and saw one of his bodyguards. I said : ‘I would like to speak to Leonardo DiCaprio.’ And he answered me: ‘No, he doesn’t want to talk to you.’“ The chronicler was then annoyed and since: “It’s over, (he) boycotted” American actor. This October 5, Cyril Hanouna had chosen to rely on a survey which ranked the French like the smartest and tightest in Europe to question his team on who they thought was the most tight-lipped around the table. And without great surprise, the name of Matthieu Delormeau has been mentioned many times. Kelly Vedovelli, who shocked the presenter with a daring remark, weighed on the latter’s technique not to pay when he went to a restaurant.
Matthieu Delormeau’s technique for not paying at a restaurant
“I learned that Matthieu, when he goes to restaurants, of the beautiful restaurants in Paris (…) At the end, when he’s finished eating, what does he say to the waiter? It is shameful ! He says : ‘Do I owe you anything?’“, dropped the young woman, before continuing.”I heard that and frankly I said to myself: ‘Are we going to talk about it someday?’ Because for me, it was close to my heart, so that we can know what he had in mind to have this indecency to ask the person ‘What do I owe you?’ “. Shocked, Cyril Hanouna admitted that the technique was”very strong”. The accused later confessed: “The restaurant coup, once in three, I ask ‘Do I owe you anything?’ The waiter is a little embarrassed, he goes to see the boss and once in three, he comes back and he says: ‘No, we are very happy to have received you’“, he admitted.”It’s horrible“, judged the host.”I give my image, he gives me food!“, estimated his interlocutor.
