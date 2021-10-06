Mbappé’s mother reveals the secrets of the clash with the Rabiot clan

Zapping Eleven Mondial Bayern: an ultra favorite for the final victory?

This scene had symbolized the French ills during Euro 2020. Coming out of the defeat against Switzerland in the round of 16 of the Euro, Véronique Rabiot, mother and midfielder agent of Juventus, was gone. taken vehemently to Wilfried Mbappé, father of the PSG striker. In question, the penalty missed by the player trained in Monaco, having precipitated the elimination of the Blues.

In the columns of Parisian, Fayza Lamari, Kylian Mbappé’s mother, returned to this incident: “There were discussions between Madame Rabiot and Wilfrid. It wasn’t with me. But I was the one who went upstairs to talk to him. I told him what I had to say to him as a mom and as a wife, which was that it was quite out of place, especially in front of Ethan. “

However, the mother of the PSG striker did not appreciate the flood of criticism towards his counterpart: “however, what bothered me was the treatment the next day. She took dear for nothing. I find it unfair. There is something I admire about her: she has managed her son’s career. Me, I have Wilfried who has a preponderant place. I stand in solidarity with Mme Rabiot because tomorrow it will happen to me. You must hear lots of stories about me. Are they true? It seems that I held secret meetings in Hungary during the Euro! The hatchet seems to be definitely buried.



