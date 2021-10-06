Mbappé’s surprising requirement for the staging of his interview

Zapping Eleven Mondial Top10 Ligue2 Scorers Day 10

He unleashed the web at the start of the week! By granting two interviews in quick succession to RMC Sport and L’Equipe, Kylian Mbappé made the front page both in France and Spain, and even everywhere in Europe. Organizer of the interview for RMC with Jérôme Rothen, Jean-Louis Tourre was interviewed by El Chiringuito on the backstage of this interview. And revealed a surprising anecdote.

Mbappé did not want to be filmed!

The French journalist has indeed revealed the underside of the interview to his Spanish counterparts: “We did the interview in a rented house. It was normal. He spoke with normalcy. It didn’t feel like we were talking to a football star. With his smile, calm. Mbappé wanted to speak his truth“.

He then shared a surprising requirement from the 2018 World Champion clan: “If Mbappé had come to the studio, there would have been a video. But, for this interview, he only wanted an audio. There were negotiations with his entourage, his mother, the person in charge of his communication, a lawyer who made the contracts and who attended the interview and his father who made the sporting decisions.“.

Jean-Louis Tourre then confided that this interview could cause significant noise in the coming weeks, that it could also disturb PSG. In addition, he gave his opinion on the future of the former Monegasque, announcing that he thought at the beginning of the interview that he was going to leave. However, he now thinks that everything is open and that the Parisian number 7 could also stay. Case to follow.