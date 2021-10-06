More

    Mercato: FC Barcelona launches on the darling of Bosz!

    Sports


    Zapping Goal! Football club FC Barcelona: the quantified balance sheet of Lionel Messi in Catalonia

    Very close to joining Olympique Lyonnais this summer after reaching an agreement with the club, André Onana, who was the priority of Peter Bosz, finally made the decision to go to the end of his contract with Ajax Amsterdam, who runs until next June.

    According to information from Sky Sports journalist Matteo Moretto, FC Barcelona would have recently contacted the Cameroonian goalkeeper, who passed through the Masia between 2010 and 2015, to convince him to return to Catalonia. But Barça seems to be left behind by Inter Milan, who have already reached a contractual agreement with André Onana, according to information from Gazzetta dello Sport.

    to summarize

    According to information from Sky Sports journalist Matteo Moretto, FC Barcelona recently contacted Ajax Amsterdam goalkeeper André Onana, who was very close to joining Olympique Lyonnais this summer.

    Fabien Chorlet


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleBNP Paribas, Crédit Mutuel and Société Générale are studying a “pooling” of their distributors
    Next articleUnited Arab Emirates want to land on an asteroid

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC