Mercato | Mercato – ASSE: It was played at 4M € for Claude Puel!

Posted on October 6, 2021 at 5:15 am by TM

Finally, Claude Puel will remain in post at ASSE. A decision that would be largely economic.





After 9 days of Ligue 1, theASSE is still in 20th place in the standings and has yet to win a game. A critical situation that had put Claude Puel in danger in recent weeks. However, following the draw obtained in the derby againstOL (1-1), the coach of ASSE will ultimately not be worried. Indeed, the decision is now taken, Puel will not be removed from his post with the Greens, at least for the moment. And when it comes to explaining this decision, The team especially the financial aspect.

A dismissal of 4M €?

According to information released by the sports daily, theASSE would have thought of parting with Claude Puel. However, the direction of the Greens would have finally come up against the economic reality of the operation. While the Saint-Etienne club already does not have a lot of money, it has been announced that parting with Puel in the middle of the season, as well as his deputy, was valued at € 4m. To which it would have been necessary to add the cost of the arrival of the replacement. Faced with this economic context, theASSE has not changed coaches.