Mercato | Mercato – ASSE: The totally improbable list of potential successors to Puel!

Foot – Mercato – ASSE

Posted on October 6, 2021 at 3:30 am by AM

Although Claude Puel has benefited from a reprieve concerning his future, thanks to the draw snatched in the derby, ASSE continues to prospect on the coach market.





After the draw obtained in the derby, Claude Puel showed his relief concerning his future: “ It’s not my state of mind after this point. I was simply happy for my players who were rewarded for their investment, for their persistence. And in this match, there were a lot of facts of the game. For a long time, I believed that we could not get rid of the scoumoune with our two posts “. Moreover, the management ofASSE confirmed him in his post after a meeting the day after the draw against theOL (1-1).

Several profiles studied