Mercato | Mercato – Barcelona: This is why Laporta finally kept Laporta!

Announced on the departure after the terrible series of results of FC Barcelona, ​​Ronald Koeman was finally maintained in his post by Joan Laporta. An unexpected decision which would be originally Jordi Cruyff, technical advisor of the club culé.

Against all expectations, Ronald Koeman did not finally take the door after the last underperformance of the FC Barcelona. Defeat in the face of Benfica 3-0 combined with that againstAtlético on the same score, however, seemed to have sealed the future of the Dutch, especially since the latter was already threatened during the last summer transfer window. Joan Laporta indeed maintains complicated relations with Ronald Koeman, author of several controversial statements. But this Saturday, before the shock of Colchoneros , the president of FC Barcelona wanted to give his support to the Catalan tactician: ” Ronald Koeman will stay because he deserves a certain confidence, because he is a real Barcelona, ​​he lives for Barça, he is a reference. It must be said, he decided to commit to Barça who were in a very complicated situation, whether on the sporting or institutional level. »An about-face which would be at the origin Jordi Cruyff.





As explained TV3 , the departure of Ronald Koeman seemed to be recorded after the rout against Benfica. Last Thursday, Joan Laporta had indeed decided to dismiss Ronald Koeman. The president of the FC Barcelona described the situation as irreversible after the defeat in Lisbon during a meeting with several journalists during the voting ceremony of the Aldo Rovira Awards . Ronald Koeman was also thinking of leaving his post if we are to believe the Spanish media, revealing that the principal concerned was thinking of submitting his resignation before moving on the lawn of Colchoneros . But last Friday, while he was in the process of thinking about the decision to be taken concerning Koeman, Joan Laporta held several meetings, including a decisive one with Jordi Cruyff, technical advisor of the club culé, who asked him to give a new chance to the Batavian coach still deprived of several players like Sergio Aguero Where Ousmane Dembele. A decisive exit since Joan laporta will call immediately Ronald Koeman to consolidate him in his functions before officializing the news to the press. ” I must also say, after talking with him, that we believe in this team, especially since we will recover all our injured players. We will come back in force and become more competitive. He believes in the team and he’s really into Barça. He deserves to be trusted and we all deserve it. We haven’t been here for very long. Despite the results, Ronald Koeman will continue to coach Barça. He is under contract and we hope that we will find the path to victory, that we will play as we want. And I know he will do everything in his power to make it happen. I ask the fans to trust the coach. He deserves it “, He blurted out.

