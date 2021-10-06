Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Kylian Mbappé receives advice on Real Madrid!

Football – Mercato – PSG
Partner of Kylian Mbappé in selection and above all a former Real Madrid executive, Raphaël Varane confided in the future of the PSG striker who wants to join the Merengue club.
It is no longer a secret for anyone, and this was confirmed on Tuesday with his words in the columns of the daily The team, Kylian Mbappé wish to leave the PSG to join the Real Madrid, especially since it will come to the end of the contract next June. And Raphael Varane, who wore the club merengue tunic from 2011 to 2021, referred to the soap opera Mbappéen press conference advising the attacker to PSG… To follow one’s own instinct.
“He knows exactly what to do”
” In my opinion, I have no advice to give him. He knows exactly what to do. He has his desires. He will make the decision with his family and he will know what he wants. He knows where he wants to go, if he wants to leave or stay at PSG. He has the maturity to take the decision calmly and quietly (…) He will decide with his relatives. He has his head on his shoulders and knows what he wants. It is not my role to advise him », Indicates Varane on the future of Kylian Mbappé.