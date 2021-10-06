Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Kylian Mbappé receives advice on Real Madrid!

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on October 6, 2021 at 3:00 a.m. by La Rédaction

Partner of Kylian Mbappé in selection and above all a former Real Madrid executive, Raphaël Varane confided in the future of the PSG striker who wants to join the Merengue club.





It is no longer a secret for anyone, and this was confirmed on Tuesday with his words in the columns of the daily The team , Kylian Mbappé wish to leave the PSG to join the Real Madrid, especially since it will come to the end of the contract next June. And Raphael Varane, who wore the club merengue tunic from 2011 to 2021, referred to the soap opera Mbappéen press conference advising the attacker to PSG… To follow one’s own instinct.

“He knows exactly what to do”