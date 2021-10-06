Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Kylian Mbappé sets his conditions for his future!

Football – Mercato – PSG
While the future of Kylian Mbappé will soon return to the table, the PSG striker has some conditions for the rest of his career.
Throughout the summer, the soap opera Kylian Mbappé has done a lot. Will leave, will not leave? That was the question regarding the player of the PSG. And despite the approaches of real Madrid, the French did not move, held back by his management. However, the case Mbappé is far from having delivered its verdict. Indeed, being in his last year of contract, the player of Mauricio Pochettino As of January 1, they will be able to sign a pre-contract with the club of their choice. But for his future, Kylian Mbappé obviously has some conditions that are close to his heart.
“I’ve always dreamed of it”
And this Tuesday, Kylian Mbappé warned the club with whom he will sign his next contract: he wants to play the next Olympic Games, which will be held in Paris in 2024. And for that, the player of PSG is ready to include a clause in its contract to ensure its participation and thus avoid missing this major event as was the case this summer: ” Olympic Games ? It was a goal. And they quickly pulled the rug out from under me. But the 2024 Olympics will be a priority for me. Even if it means including it in my contract, I will not hesitate. I know where I will spend part of my summer 2024. These Games are in France, they are the centenary games in Paris. I’ve always dreamed of it! “.