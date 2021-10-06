Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Leonardo had activated a colossal operation to forget Mbappé!

Football – Mercato – PSG
Finally, Kylian Mbappé did not leave PSG this summer. Nevertheless, the Parisian management had planned everything concerning the French.
Will leave, will not leave? Throughout the summer, uncertainty hung over Kylian Mbappé’s future. The player of the PSG was indeed announced as the priority of real Madrid. And if Florentino Perez tried everything, it was not enough to crack the Parisian management. However, at PSG, we were ready for a departure from Mbappé since the question of his succession was being studied internally. And at Paris, it’s Mohamed salah who would have been responsible for coming to compensate for this colossal loss.
“They wanted to try with Salah”
Present during a video Youtube with Rio Ferdinand, Fabrizio Romano made certain revelations regarding the plans of the PSG for the succession of Kylian Mbappé. And according to the journalist, the option Mohamed salah had been activated. ” From what I’m told, PSG were studying the possibility of recruiting Salah early in the summer, in June, if Mbappé was sold to Real Madrid. They were prepared to do something big, and they wanted to try it out with Salah. In Liverpool, they had no intention of opening talks to sell Salah. There were no negotiations because of the position of Liverpool and also because of the situation of PSG with Mbappé », Assured Fabrizio Romano concerning the player of Liverpool.