Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Wijnaldum totally ignites for his arrival in Paris!

Arrived free this summer from Liverpool, Georginio Wijnaldum spoke on his integration into PSG. And the least we can say is that the Dutchman seems happy.
This summer the Paris Saint Germain launched its stratospheric transfer window by recruiting Georginio Wijnaldum who landed free from Liverpool where his contract had ended. Long announced close to joining the FC Barcelona, the Dutch international is playing well alongside Lionel messi… but to PSG ! And despite a checkered start to the season, Georginio wijnaldum is delighted to have joined the capital club and to evolve alongside great players.
“The whole team impressed me”
” Since my arrival here, the players have helped me a lot. They are very friendly and they are also very good players. It’s like what I lived in Liverpool, we were a family and here it’s the same thing. The only difference is that I play in a different team with different qualities. The whole team impressed me. It was their personalities that impressed me. I already knew they were good players. I played against them. I didn’t know their personalities but I saw some great things about the team and how they performed as a team. Now I see it with my own eyes », He launches at the microphone of PSG TV.