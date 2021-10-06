Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Wijnaldum totally ignites for his arrival in Paris!

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on October 5, 2021 at 11:45 p.m. by AM

Arrived free this summer from Liverpool, Georginio Wijnaldum spoke on his integration into PSG. And the least we can say is that the Dutchman seems happy.





This summer the Paris Saint Germain launched its stratospheric transfer window by recruiting Georginio Wijnaldum who landed free from Liverpool where his contract had ended. Long announced close to joining the FC Barcelona, the Dutch international is playing well alongside Lionel messi… but to PSG ! And despite a checkered start to the season, Georginio wijnaldum is delighted to have joined the capital club and to evolve alongside great players.

“The whole team impressed me”