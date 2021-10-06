Mercato: new revelations on the departure of Messi from Bara – football

At the end of his contract, Lionel Messi left FC Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain last August. A resounding transfer of the Argentine striker who could have been lived with more willingness from the leaders of the Catalan club.

Messi could have stayed Barcelona.

For many, it is the transfer of the century. And this even if Paris Saint-Germain has not spent a single penny to attract Lionel Messi (34). A free arrival of the Argentinian striker, who nobody saw wearing a tunic other than that of FC Barcelona, ​​which made talk to the four corners of the plant. And yet, this marriage of convenience could never have seen the light of day.

The Bara had a choice

Indeed, the Catalan club, whose financial health worries greatly, had the opportunity to extend La Pulga despite the very strict rules imposed by La Liga. There was an agreement that if those who made the CVC deal could allocate 15% of that money to the players. In my opinion, they could have signed Messi , revealed Javier Tebas for the Cadena COPE.

Except that the president blaugrana, Joan Laporta, preferred to strengthen his workforce with other free players in priority rather than granting the Argentine star a new gold contract which would have put the club a little more in the straw. Laporta has signed players like Depay, Agero … If he had not signed these players, Messi could have continued , continued the Spanish leader.

Messi put the pressure … to leave?

For his part, Jaume Roures holds a different speech. For the boss of Mediapro, Messi probably, perhaps voluntarily, pushed to organize his departure, which he had demanded a year earlier. Messi put some pressure to improve the squad, but Bara, with his situation, couldn’t afford it , underlined the businessman for RAC1. And yet, the successive arrivals at Camp Nou may have precipitated the end of Messi’s adventure. As if the six-fold Ballon d’Or was just waiting for that.

