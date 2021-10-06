Mercato: Real Madrid have very heavy for Mbappé, the winter priority of Barça known

Zapping Goal! Football club Diego Maradona: the world of football pays tribute to El Pibe de Oro

MUNDO DEPORTIVO: “Gracias”

Mundo Deportivo covers the entire day on the retirement of legend Paul Gasol. The former legendary Los Angeles Lakers pivot has decided to hang up the sneakers and will remain as one of the greatest champions Spain has known. We also learn that FC Barcelona’s priority in the transfer window is in attack. Dani Olmo and Raheem Sterling are still cited.

MARCA: “How grown up your daddy was”

Gasol’s retirement also occupies the front page of Marca, who dedicates a touching message to the daughter of the Spanish giant. The soap opera Kylian Mbappé is also relaunched. “87 days after the tour de force, Real Madrid feels reinforced in this matter”, explains the Madrid daily in reference to the summer offer of 160 million euros from Florentino Pérez.

AS: “Thank you Pau”

AS could not miss the sports information of the day in Spain with the retirement of Gasol. “My career has surpassed all dreams,” he said. The Madrid daily also relaunches the Mbappé case and affirms that there will be an offer from Real Madrid in January 2022. And for good reason: the Santiago-Bernabeu stadium will be operational in December 2022 and should generate more than € 300 million in annual income for the lowest forecasts!

SPORT: “Thank you Pau”

SPORT closes the Gasol chapter with the same message of thanks as his colleague from Madrid and does not miss the Mbappé soap opera. The Catalan newspaper claims that PSG are taken aback by the turn of events and the relentless pressure from Real Madrid around their star striker.





