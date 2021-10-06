Mercato: Real Madrid’s golden offer for Mbappé, a bombshell on Haaland explodes!

Zapping Goal! Football club PSG: players at the end of their contract in 2021

Kylian Mbappé (22) lit the fuse and the fire took off perfectly. By giving himself up to the French media no later than Tuesday, the PSG striker has rekindled the tensions existing with Real Madrid since the summer transfer window.

The story is not going to stop there. According to Nicolo Schira, Florentino Pérez is very confident in the idea of ​​signing Mbappé free in 2022 by offering him a six-year contract with an annual salary of around 40 million euros.

In response, PSG intends to formulate a counter-proposal to extend Mbappé’s contract which expires next June. In parallel with this explosive file, Pipi Estrada assured last night on the set of El Chiringuito that Erling Haaland (Dortmund, 1 years old) would be “a Real Madrid player next season. The journalist did not say more but seems sure of his blow while PSG has not said its last word for the Norwegian striker.

#Real Madrid are confident to sign Kylian # Mbappè as free agent. Florentino #Perez has offered a 6-years contract to the french striker with a salary around € 40M / year. #PSG don’t want to lose him and will make a new bid to try to extend the contract (expires in June). #transfers

– Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) October 5, 2021