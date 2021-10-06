More

    Mercato: Real Madrid’s golden offer for Mbappé, a bombshell on Haaland explodes!

    Kylian Mbappé (22) lit the fuse and the fire took off perfectly. By giving himself up to the French media no later than Tuesday, the PSG striker has rekindled the tensions existing with Real Madrid since the summer transfer window.

    The story is not going to stop there. According to Nicolo Schira, Florentino Pérez is very confident in the idea of ​​signing Mbappé free in 2022 by offering him a six-year contract with an annual salary of around 40 million euros.

    In response, PSG intends to formulate a counter-proposal to extend Mbappé’s contract which expires next June. In parallel with this explosive file, Pipi Estrada assured last night on the set of El Chiringuito that Erling Haaland (Dortmund, 1 years old) would be “a Real Madrid player next season. The journalist did not say more but seems sure of his blow while PSG has not said its last word for the Norwegian striker.

    Stung by Leonardo’s scathing reply about the soap opera Kylian Mbappé (PSG, 22) in the transfer window, Real Madrid has decided to use great means and is preparing to make an offer to the 2018 world champion.

