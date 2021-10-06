Mid-session AOF France / Europe analysis – Inflation fears fuel risk aversion

(AOF) – European equity markets are falling sharply as investors worry about the impact of rising energy prices on inflation. Logically, the 10-year yield continues to rise on both sides of the Atlantic, including +2 basis points at 1.55% for the US. Despite the rise in long-term interest rates, even the banks are retreating, a sign of the importance of risk aversion. Only 5 values ​​of the SBF 120 escaped the fall. Around 12 noon, the CAC 40 lost 2.18% to 6,433 points while the EuroStoxx50 lost 2.32% to 3,971 points.

The mass distribution sector remains afloat on Wednesday, in a particularly degraded context for European stock markets. Carrefour is thus an exception to the CAC 40, driven by the good publication of its British competitor Tesco. This morning, it presented organic sales growth and EBIT above analysts’ expectations, while raising its annual financial objectives. This allows the distributor’s stock to largely dominate the FTSE 100 index, with a gain of 4.82% to 265.20 pence.

Saint-Gobain does not manage to survive Wednesday, caught in the middle of a financial disturbance which shakes all the European stock markets. The action of the specialist in building materials thus yields 3.17% to 55.23 euros, while the group must hold its investor meeting today (CMD). Before this meeting, Saint-Gobain took the opportunity to present its financial objectives for 2025 included in its new strategic plan “Grow & Impact”.





Eurobio Scientific (+ 0.80% to 17.69 euros) received Allergan (now AbbVie) a milestone payment of $ 430,000 in connection with the submission of an IND (“Investigational New Drug “) from the US FDA for the clinical phase-out of the molecule AGN-231868 in the treatment of dry eye disease.

Today’s macroeconomic figures

Industrial orders fell 7.7% in August in Germany, announced Destatis, the Federal Statistical Office, after an increase of 4.9% in July and 4.6% in June. They were expected to decline by only 2.1%.

In August 2021, the seasonally adjusted retail sales volume increased by 0.3% in the euro area and the EU, compared to July 2021, according to estimates by Eurostat, the statistical office. of the European Union. It was expected to rise 0.8%, according to the Reuters consensus.

In the United States, the ADP survey on employment in the private sector in September will be unveiled at 2.15 p.m. while the weekly evolution of oil stocks will be published at 4.30 p.m.

Around 12 noon, the euro gave up 0.45% to 1.1545 dollars.