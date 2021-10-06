Mid-session in Paris: the decline is accelerating

THE TREND

The decline accelerates at midday. The CAC40 yielded around 1% at the start of the session but now falls more than 2% to 6,435 points. Investors are still suspicious of inflation, recently fueled by the surge in oil prices and the resulting tightening of monetary policy. Nothing seems to be getting better since the barrel of Brent remains perched above 82 dollars and bond rates rise rapidly, notably with the French 10-year OAT (OAT) which reached + 0.18%.

The most important report of the day on Wall Street is arguably ADP’s report on US private employment for September, which will be revealed at 2:15 p.m. (FactSet consensus 462,500 job creations, Bloomberg consensus 430,000).

Another subject of tension: the impasse on the debt ceiling still seems far from being resolved. News site The Hill notes that Senate Democrats hosted a closed-door lunch on Tuesday where they discussed creating a filibuster exemption for the debt ceiling. Although Biden has said that an exclusion is a possible solution, it is not clear that there is enough support in the caucus for such a decision. Democrats put another bill to a vote on Wednesday to suspend the debt ceiling until December 2022, but it is expected to be blocked by Senate Republicans, with Minority Leader McConnell showing no signs of backing down. Democrats can use reconciliation to push through an increase in the debt ceiling in the Senate, but that was seen as a failure during the closed-door lunch. Time is running out to resolve the issue, with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warning that “extraordinary measures” will be exhausted by October 18.

RISING VALUES

* Only one increase on the CAC40: Carrrefour takes up 0.2% to almost 15.85 euros. British retailer Tesco has raised its 2021 earnings forecast.

* Eramet jumped 5% to 65.5 euros. A buyer flow to be linked to a rating by Exane BNP Paribas which enhanced its opinion on the mining group to ‘outperform’. The broker believes that Eramet should benefit from the surge in manganese prices until 2022, due to the limited supply in China. He claims that the prices of manganese alloys have at least doubled compared to the first quarter and that such a price “windfall” should support profits in the second half and over fiscal year 2022. The target is set at 82 euros .





* Eutelsat (+ 0.8% to 12.17 euros) exercised a call option for a total amount of $ 165 million on part of Bharti’s latest investment in OneWeb, bringing its stake to 17.6 % to 22.9%. This transaction was carried out under financial conditions identical to those of Eutelsat’s initial equity investment in the amount of $ 550 million, announced in April and concluded by the Group on September 8. The finalization of this latest acquisition is expected around the end of 2021, subject to regulatory approvals. Once the call option is exercised and the investment made by Hanwha is finalized, Eutelsat will hold 22.9% of the capital of OneWeb, which will make it the second shareholder behind Bharti (30.0%), thus consolidating its position of shareholder and major partner of OneWeb.

FALLING VALUES

* The automotive sector is at the forefront of the declines: Stellantis and Renault are down by more than 4%.

* Banks are not benefiting from the continued rise in bond rates. BNP Paribas and Société Générale lose around 2.5%. Axa even fell 3.5% to 23.5 euros.

* Airbus loses 3% to 111.6 euros. Seduced by the qualities of the A321neo, Jet2.com will afford 15 additional aircraft. Less than two months after ordering 36 A321neo from Airbus, the British company has chosen to strengthen its fleet with this contract worth $ 2 billion at list price. During the agreement concluded last August, Jet2 had specified that it had the possibility of acquiring 60 additional aircraft. The fifteen new planes will be delivered between 2026 and 2029, specifies Jet2.

* STM, Vinci or Saint-Gobain also recorded declines of 3%.

* Rexel (-1% at 17.13 euros) has entered into an agreement to acquire Mayer, a major distributor of electrical products and services in the eastern United States, thereby strengthening its presence in the world’s largest electricity market. electrical distribution. Based in Birmingham, Alabama, founded in 1930 and owned by the Collat ​​family, Mayer operates 68 agencies in 12 states, with a strong presence in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Pennsylvania. It employs 1,200 people and generated a turnover of 1.2 billion dollars over the last twelve months at the end of August 2021.