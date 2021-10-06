Milan – Turin: Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma) wins ahead of Adam Yates (INEOS-Grenadiers)

The big favorite for the next Tour of Lombardy is Primoz Roglic. The Slovenian from the Jumbo-Visma was irresistible on the hill of Superga on Wednesday to win the 102nd edition of Milan-Turin, four days after winning the Tour d’Emilie, another transalpine classic. Roglic was able to count on his formidable puncher finish to get rid of Adam Yates (INEOS Grenadiers) in the last few hundred meters and win a 13th success this season.

Joao Almeida (Deceuninck – Quick Step) completed the podium, crossing the line in the sprint in front of Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates). For his first since his draw in Leuven, Julian Alaphilippe (25th) was reassuring three days before the last monument of the year, even if he chose to get up on the last ascent.

Milan – Turin He did not have the legs: Alaphilippe parked at the foot of the final ascent 30 MINUTES AGO

He did not have the legs: Alaphilippe parked at the foot of the final ascent



Roglic yet isolated

Covid requires, the calendar of last season has somewhat distorted the oldest race on the planet (first edition in 1876). Integrated into the profile of Milan-Turin (190 km) and its crossing of the Po plain since 2012, the hill of Superga has regained its role of justice of the peace after a truce in 2020 which was profitable for Arnaud Démare, winner that year. If the freshly rehabilitated course suggested a hill climb, the favorites once again took the followers short by launching hostilities a little less than 50 km from the finish … on a curb.

Initiated in the valley by the Deceuninck – Quick Step (6 of the 7 riders entered from the Belgian formation were present at the front), the offensive mainly allowed to purify the contenders for victory at the foot of the first ascent of Superga . Another lesson to remember for the Tour of Lombardy is the overwhelming collective superiority of Patrick Lefévère’s training, which contrasts with the loneliness of a surprisingly isolated Roglic 20 km from the finish.

More info to follow …