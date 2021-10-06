Mohamed Cheikh (Top Chef) dad for the 1st time: his wife gave birth, nice name for baby!

The year 2021 will have been rich in emotions for Mohamed Sheikh. For several weeks, he shot the twelfth season of Top chef before coming out the big winner in the final broadcast on June 9 on M6. During this crazy evening that opposed him to Sarah Mainguy, the candidate of Hélène Darroze’s brigade was surrounded by his relatives, and in particular his wife Sofia, at the time pregnant with their first child, a little boy. This Wednesday, October 6, 2021, the beautiful gave birth!

Mohamed Cheikh and his beauty are on cloud nine. They have just become parents. On Instagram, the 28-year-old chef shares the happy news. It is in story that the famous chef announces the arrival of his baby. The adorable little hand of the baby appears with a bracelet on which is written his pretty name: Ihsaan. “Welcome to Ihsaan in the Cheikh family“, launches the happy dad. And to share in the process another cliché, of him this time. His hair in firecracker, Mohamed Cheikh is revealed”after a sleepless night“Tired, but drunk with happiness!





If on June 9, 2021 the beautiful Sofia was shown pregnant during the final of Top Chef, not a word about this pregnancy against Stéphane Rotenberg … It was only the day after the broadcast of this final episode of the M6 culinary competition that Mohamed Cheikh confirmed the beautiful news. “I have good news, my wife is also expecting a little baby, the first. I think it’ll give me a little busy time too!“, launched the young chef at the microphone of Isabelle Morini-Bosc, on the airwaves of RTL.

Since then, Mohamed Cheikh has been rather discreet on the subject. However, he had agreed to talk about his married life, and in particular the warm welcome from viewers to the pretty Sofia, veiled. “If it made it possible to show another image, I’m proud of it, had confided the head of Manzili, ephemeral restaurant at the Jardin des Plantes in Paris. You can practice your beliefs without pissing off the world.“And to clarify, with humor and laughing:”Be careful, she was already wearing the veil when we met. It is his personal choice. It is not Mohammad the tyrant.“

Today, it is three, with their adorable little boy, that Mohamed Cheikh and his wife Sofia advance.

All our congratulations to the happy parents.