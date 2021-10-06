moving and very applauded coming out of the coffin of the former president of OM

Public or anonymous personalities, they were numerous this Wednesday in Paris to have come to pay a last tribute to Bernard Tapie, before his funeral which will take place at the end of the week in Marseille.
If we judge a life by the number of friends present when it ends, then that of Bernard Tapie will have been a tremendous success. Died this Sunday, October 3 in Paris as a result of the cancer he had been fighting for years, the businessman leaves behind his children, his widow Dominique, but also many admirers and nostalgic for the great Olympique de Marseille that he had succeeded in setting up, winner of the Champions League in 1993. However, it is in the capital that a first tribute was paid to him this Wednesday, September 6, with a funeral mass in his memory at the church of Saint-Germain-des-Prés, in the 6th arrondissement of Paris.
Jean-Louis Borloo and Jean-Pierre Papin very moved
Among the relatives who came to attend, former traveling companions, such as Jean-Pierre Papin or his friend Jean-Louis Borloo, who will have lived his last moments with his loved ones. It is besides this duo that the cameras of the news channels, present in number around the place of worship, will have filmed at the end of the mass, carrying the coffin of the “Boss”. An image full of emotion, which the crowd present nearby applauded. From “Bernard Tapie” will also have been chanted to greet the release of the coffin, coming from Marseille supporters, jerseys on their backs and banners in the glory of OM in hand, a rather rare image in the city of Paris Saint-Germain.
“Goodbye Boss”
But this was not the time for rivalry. Among the other close friends of the former Minister of the City, were also his close collaborator Noëlle Bellone, Basile Boli, who had according to our colleagues of Provence, declined at first, but also Bernard Hinault and Claude Lelouch. Prior to their descent from the steps of the church, viewers will also have seen a portrait of Bernard Tapie, represented on the front page of “his” newspaper, the one he had bought in 2016, Provence. This front page, published this Monday, October 4, included only two words: “Goodbye Boss”.