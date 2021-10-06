Nations League: Martinez warns, Belgium is “ready to win” – football

on the eve of the Nations League semi-final between Belgium and France, Roberto Martinez believes that the Belgian golden generation is now ready to win a title. For the Red Devils selector, the failures of 2018 and 2021 have greatly contributed.

To find the solution against the Blues, Martinez hollowed out his head.

The team that tops the FIFA rankings will host the reigning world champions Turin on Thursday evening, in the semi-finals of the Nations League. Three years after the World Cup, Belgians and French find themselves at the same stage of an obviously different competition.

And, once again, very smart is the one who can already say who will win. One thing is certain, the Red Devils have learned from their past mistakes, warns the coach Roberto Martinez.

R. Martinez – it will be a much more open match

Three years later, we learned what we needed to improve. This is the case whenever you lose a match, or are eliminated from a tournament. (…) The defeat of France against Portugal in 2016 prepared the Blues to show resilience two years later, and this is also what we have shown at Euro 2020 against Portugal. We want to do the same thing: learn to be tough in big games, and the 2018 semi-final helped us a lot., said Martinez in an interview with Eurosport.

If he then refused to comment on the failure of the Blues at the Euro and in particular that of the trio Mbapp-Benzema-Griezmann – less to work with these players, it’s impossible -, Martinez admitted to expecting a match much more open than in 2018, Thursday Turin: It’s a different competition, but it’s a semi-final. It will be a much more open game. I expect France to challenge us eye to eye, to defend well and to be threatening when it has the ball, analyzed the former coach of Everton.

The Nations League title, Martinez believes in it

I expect us to create more scoring opportunities and achieve that, because our DNA is to score goals. It has been 38 consecutive games that we have succeeded, Martinez recalled. This is the longest series for a national team. I think the last time we didn’t score was against France in 2018. And it will take that to beat the Blues, and then hope to win the first title of this golden generation Belgian? The breeder believes in it, but remains cautious.

We have the most talented generation we have ever had in Belgium. It is a process that has stretched over ten years, with players who have moved abroad and who have very important roles in big clubs. As individuals, they are ready to win. They come into selection with the intention of winning tournaments, just like they do in clubs. But it’s not a question of being individually prepared, first exposed Martinez, before expanding.

The famous luck factor …





In major tournaments, (…) a little things are played out. But all that the players could do at the World Cup and the Euro, they did, judged the Spanish technician. Now it’s a matter of being persistent and keeping trying. The players have the right attitude. To win a major tournament in the key moments, you have to be ready and be lucky the moment T. (…) Beyond the World Cup in Qatar in a year, winning the Nations League would only strengthen the trace of this generation. And beating the France team would relieve all the Belgian people, who desperately await their revenge.

In your opinion, will the Belgian Golden Generation win a major tournament? If so, which one: the World Cup or the Euro? Do not hesitate to react and discuss in the area add a comment…