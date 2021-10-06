Nations League: Three months after Euro 2020, Luis Enrique’s Spain is back to the starting point

Perhaps it is more difficult to build a career as an actor on the basis of sarcasm and irony than from tailor-made jokes tailored to make an audience explode with laughter, having given their consent. to see herself fed with skits built on the assembly of Ikea furniture and the price of real estate, the hindquarters positively molded into upholstered seats. Sarcasm, on the other hand, is humor made of not-so-funny things, a little treacherous.

Far from playing on the friendliness of the viewer, it provokes in him nasal breaths, even laughter with his mouth closed rather than with an open throat, which we agree, is quite preferable in times of pandemic. And besides being Covid-friendly, it is a very practical humor to return the favor to journalists spraying you with questions soaked beforehand in a basin of reproaches. In fact, sarcasm, Luis Enrique has made it his best weapon to defend his choices at the head of a Roja whom nobody knows where she is going. Three months after the Euro, it’s already back to the starting point.

Nations League – Finals 17 years and 62 days, a record precocity: How Gavi is already having fun in the big leagues AN HOUR AGO

Form before statutes

It has become a trend for two years, the Spanish coaches are flocking to the latest talents to satisfy the footballing needs of a Roja still in trouble. In Spain, there are complaints about seeing players elected at a discount. Over time, you end up knowing the story too well to be offended: the Selección does not stop skating, the tank is still very empty and as a result, fulanito (Spanish translation of “tartempion”) has had a good three months and here it is international.

Luis Enrique Credit: Getty Images

Summoned during the last year, Campaña, Oscar Rodríguez, Cucurella or Braís Mendez were / are at the top of the La Liga players’ basket, nothing more. The coach may well make internal competition his watchword, it is difficult to see these elements fighting for a starting place. However, it takes a lot of players to figure the number and between choosing a Levante player in form and a footballistically depressed Merengue, the choice was quickly made. After all, the number 1 coach of the country had established his logic: form would come before the statutes, with a few exceptions.

A unifying Euro

If the list at the Euro has undermined this guideline with the introduction of players of questionable form (Sarabia, Diego Llorente, Traoré), this semi-finalist Spain ended up giving reason to his coach and his changes drastic from match to match. The Roja had problems with frames, continuity in the starting eleven, finishing, whatever, his greatest asset was on the bench. The former Roma was no more understood at the Euro than in the entire qualifying campaign, but his Spain were forging ahead.

The country had to capitulate to its Míster to impenetrable ways. If he said that two and two made six, it must have been true. “Gradually, the whistles changed. First of all the silence, to then give way to a clamor from the vast majority of the fans, who no longer saw the technician as an enemy but as the person responsible for making fair decisions for the good of the Selección, “ summed up Marca at the end of June, where ten days rather the newspaper challenged the coach of a “Luis Enrique, so we’re not going anywhere “.

Álvaro Morata Credit: Imago

“Luis Enrique invented a team where there was none and that’s admirable,“wrote for his part El Mundo at the end of the Spanish Euro. Men of little faith, supporters of Real, dubious journalists, all had to swallow their venom in front of a Euro during which the Selection had come close to the final. Lucho had pulled off a major tour de force and his group could only grow in the future. The bases of the project had been reinforced with reinforced concrete. And then in fact, no …

Return of uncertainty

In September, the traditional list full of surprises returned, accompanied by a loss in Sweden putting the group’s first place in serious jeopardy. “Lucho, we have a problem,“was alarmed this time Marca who already imagined having to play a tricky dam. The team had the same problems as before. Defensive fragility, sterility with the ball, lack of imbalance … At each defensive transition, the eleven threatened to break in two. The summer parenthesis had indeed closed. Return to the starting point and permanent improvisations.

Spain lost in Sweden Credit: Getty Images

After struggling to beat Kosovo a few days later, grievances still remained. “Things were bad for Luis Enrique, but at the same time there was something worthy of admiration: after opposing the madridista journalism, he decided to do the same with the colchonero, denying him once again the possibility of seeing Marcos Llorente as a striker. There is in this coach an artistic sense, suicidal, of independence,“laughed the newspaper ABC. The consensus had lasted very little and now we went so far as to question the golden parenthesis of July. Did Spain go to the half of the Euro you say? And how many matches has she won after 90 minutes? That’s right, only one. Against Slovakia (5-0).

Redeem support

During this gathering, El Seleccionador will once again have the opportunity to rekindle the support of the masses. A victory against European champion Italy and the popularity curve will start to rise again. His Spain can have all the problems in the world, they are still a tough team to beat. We can also retort to the skeptics that Luis Enrique is too strong to let his people be crushed. The former Barça on the bench, the Selección will always have a high threshold of competitiveness.

This time, however, the Asturian is starting from afar: his latest list has ignited the powder. In difficulty match after match with Barça, Busquets and Eric García are in the game. Gavi, 17 years old (!), 363 minutes of play in all and for all in his career (!!!) was also called, enough to make the whole country jump to the ceiling. The height of surrealism, Sergi Roberto, called at the last minute, will also fill the Hispanic ranks. In historical mishap, the Catalan was preferred to Fabian Ruiz, Brahim Diaz and Luis Alberto, indisputable in their respective clubs.





I don’t read you because I think I know football better than most people

Of course, shooting the summons of a coach is often easy and sometimes it is even making a lot of noise for not much. The staffs do not act on impulse, are populated by rational people and much better prepared than the common footballer. On the other hand, when the reasoning of a trainer is no longer reproducible, when all the empathy in the world does not help to understand, we are entitled to question. Then, the Spanish journalists lead the interrogation and Lucho obviously answers them with his usual verve. “I don’t read you because I think I know football better than most people and because I have more information than you do,“he shot in the direction of the press.

“Gavi only played two matches as a starter with Barça. Isn’t it a bit early?

– It’s possible. It was you who asked me the other time about the lack of Andalusian players in the selection, right? Now there is one, Gavi, and you wanna release it ?!“. On the rhetorical level, again nothing has changed in recent months. Outside the field, Luis Enrique is also an outstanding improviser.

Luis Enrique Credit: Getty Images

Nations League – Finals Spain turns off Italy and holds final 2 HOURS AGO