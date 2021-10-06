NATO withdraws accreditation from 8 members of Russian mission for espionage

NATO announced on Wednesday (October 6th) that it had withdrawn their accreditation from eight members of the Russian mission for espionage and had reduced to ten the number of positions that Russia can accredit to the Alliance.

Read alsoEspionage: Russia in turn expels Italian diplomat in a position to retaliate

“We withdrew the accreditation of 8 members of the Russian mission to NATO, who were undeclared Russian intelligence officersAn Alliance official explained. “We can also confirm that we have reduced the number of positions that the Russian Federation can accredit to NATO to 10.“, he added.

The measure will be effective at the end of October, NATO was told. The decision to expel Russian diplomats accused of NATO espionage rests with Belgium, where the Alliance is headquartered. “NATO’s policy towards Russia remains consistent. We have stepped up our deterrence and defense in response to aggressive Russian actions, while remaining open to constructive dialogue”, Underlined the leader of the Alliance.





Already several withdrawals of accreditations in 2018

The countries of the Atlantic Alliance denounced in April the “destabilizing actionsFrom Russia in some Alliance countries and announced the consideration of retaliatory measures. NATO had decided in March 2018 to withdraw their accreditations from seven members of the Russian mission and to have them expelled from Belgium and to reject three additional requests for accreditation following the poisoning of Sergei Skipral, a former Russian agent. , and his daughter in the UK. The number of accreditations for the Russian mission in Brussels was then reduced from 30 to 20.

This assassination carried out on British territory had caused a serious diplomatic crisis. Western countries expelled some 150 Russian diplomats, and Moscow in turn expelled the same number of Western diplomats.

Read alsoRussia: ex-business manager sentenced to 15 years in prison for espionage

The two Russian agents suspected by London in the poisoning of Sergei Skripal are also involved in the explosion, in 2014, of an ammunition depot in Vrbetice, in the east of the Czech Republic, which killed two people and caused significant material damage.