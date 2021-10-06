Nature – A fish elevator tall as a building

The fish lift has been designed to allow as many species of fish as possible that live in the Aar to migrate. BKW

An elevator at the Mühleberg hydropower station is the first achievement in a long series to promote the movement of fish along the Aare, from one hydropower station to another. At the helm: the Bernese electricity producer BKW.

The fish elevator commissioned in Mühleberg allows fish to travel up the Aare to migrate to Lake Wohlen by crossing a 20-meter high dam, the equivalent of a seven-story building.

“The Mühleberg fish elevator is the first of around 40 measures that BKW plans to implement by 2030 as part of the ecological remediation of its hydropower plants,” says the Bern-based company.

The details of this achievement are explained in a press release released on Wednesday. “For greater harmony with nature, the revised Federal Water Protection Act requires operators of hydropower plants to carry out their ecological sanitation,” explains BKW. To this day, dams are often insurmountable obstacles to fish migration.

Downstream of the hydraulic power plant, the fish now find the two inlet channels thanks to an inrush current. From there they arrive in a tank. This transports them to about 20 meters high to cross the dam and arrive in Lake Wohlen. Its height makes the fish elevator at the Mühleberg hydroelectric power station one of the largest installations of its kind in Europe.

At the same time, the irregular flow is reduced in the locks and the management of the load is improved downstream of the hydropower plants. The sum invested for the approximately 40 projects amounts to 300 million francs, supported by the Confederation.

The crossing of the dam in four stages. BKW

Salmon, trout, barbel: the fish lift has been designed to allow as many species of fish as possible living in the Aar to migrate. “The size of the vessel, the inclination and the flow velocity in the inlet channels are suitable for these species,” explains BKW.