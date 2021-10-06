NEOVACS: FUNDRAISING OF 2 MEUR AND ENTRY OF A NEW SHAREHOLDER

Paris, October 5, 2021 – 8 a.m. CET – Néovacs (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNEV) announces a fundraising of € 2 million through the drawdown of 2 tranches of OCEANE-BSA, with a nominal value of € 1,000,000, underwritten by European High Growth Opportunities Securitization Fund[1] using its option of calling bands (Investor Call).

50% of the net proceeds from this operation (€ 1,920,000) will be used to finance the Kinoïde® research program on allergies.[2] and, for 50%, to strengthen investment capacities in promising projects, both in the development of drug candidates (BioTech) and medical devices (MedTech). This activity will make it possible to diversify the risk borne by Néovacs by investing in ambitious but realistic projects.

In addition, Néovacs has been notified that ATLAS SPECIAL OPPORTUNITIES, LLC (Atlas Capital Market Group) holds 350,000,000 shares, as of September 27, representing 5.15% of the share capital. On the basis of this declaration that the threshold of 5% of the Company’s share capital has been crossed and in accordance with articles L.225-105 and L.225-74, ATLAS SPECIAL OPPORTUNITIES, LLC has filed a draft resolution with a view to the appointment of Mr. Laurent FAUGEROLAS as a member of the Board of Directors at the General Meeting of Shareholders of October 28, 2021.

Characteristics of the operation

The call to draw down 2 tranches of OCEANE-BSA announced today gives rise to the issue of 500,000,000 BSA and could give rise to the creation of 1,500,000,000 new shares on the basis of the last listed price. The participation of a shareholder holding 1% of the capital prior to this new drawdown would be 0.79%.

The characteristics of the OCEANE-BSA and the dilutive impact of the transaction are detailed in the press release of September 5, 2021[3]. This issue does not give rise to the preparation of a prospectus subject to the approval of the AMF. The role of the initial subscriber is to ensure that the company gradually raises funds. It is not intended to keep the shares and remain a long-term shareholder in the company, but to gradually sell them on the market. The monitoring table for OCEANE-BSA and outstanding shares is available on the company’s website.

To date, the drawdown of the 3 previous tranches of OCEANE-BSA has made it possible to raise € 2.9 million, was accompanied by the issue of 465,116,277 BSA and gave rise to the creation of 1,533,302,986 new actions[4], including 246,913,580 for contract costs, and could give rise to the creation of 540,116,277 additional new shares on the basis of the last listed price. The participation of a shareholder holding 1% of the capital prior to these drawings is now 0.74%.





The public’s attention is focused on the risk factors relating to the company and its activity, described in the 2021 Annual Financial Report available on the company’s website. The materialization of all or part of these risks is likely to have an unfavorable effect on the activity, financial situation, results, development or prospects of the company. On the date of the last Financial Report, the company carried out a specific review of its liquidity risk and believed that it would be able to meet its upcoming maturities over the next 12 months, in particular by using this bond financing line. .

ABOUT NEOVACS

Néovacs is a French biotechnology company, listed on Euronext Growth since 2010, specializing in therapeutic vaccines targeting the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its innovative technology called Kinoïde®, patented until 2038, induces a polyclonal immune response, applicable in several indications. Néovacs developed IFNα Kinoid for the treatment of lupus in a phase IIb clinical study. The main study has been completed, the full results have been presented to the 13th 2019 international lupus congress. The Company has also completed promising preclinical work with another therapeutic vaccine, IL-4 / IL-13 Kinoid, for the treatment of allergies. The ambition of this “Kinoid® approach” is to enable patients to better endure a lifelong treatment that would be more effective, well tolerated and very flexible in its administration. For more information : www.neovacs.fr

[1] There is no capital link or concerted action between HBR Investment Group, Hugo Brugière and European High Growth Opportunities Securitization Fund (or more generally the Alpha Blue Ocean group)

[2] Cf. press release of December 8, 2020: “ADVANCES OF THE KINOID® RESEARCH PROGRAM ON ALLERGIES”

[3] Cf. Press release of September 5, 2021: “New financing contract with a maximum nominal amount of € 50m over a maximum period of 48 months”

[4] Including, where necessary, shares issued as compensation due to the level of the stock market price in relation to the par value of the share.

