new special series Urban Night

The new price list for the Twingo, with a general increase of € 300, is accompanied by a new special series, the Urban Night. It is placed at the top of the range, in place of the Vibes and above the special Limited series.

As standard, the Limited already has automatic lights, rear parking assistance, manual air conditioning, 50/50 bench, electric and heated mirrors and radio.

The Urban Night adds 7-inch touchscreen navigation, Apple Car Play and Android Auto compatibility, reversing camera, induction charger, cruise control, rain sensor, lane departure warning, modularity pack (height-adjustable driver’s seat and folding passenger seat).





The Urban Night also benefits from a specific look, with 16-inch rims painted in black. There are new side strippings. The retro covers are in black with an “Urban Night” signature. The color chart is limited to white, gray or black. On board, the upholstery is black with a white outline. The decors are in shiny black, with the Urban Night logo.

This version is available with the 65 hp SCe petrol engine at a price of € 17,300 and 100% electric at a price of € 26,650 (bonus of € 6,000).