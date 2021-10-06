New World: Amazon is not done with video games

It’s been a short week since New World, the MMO signed by Amazon Game Studios, hit our PCs and as much to say that it made a lot of noise. With the many records of viewers on twitch or simultaneous connections on Twitch, the title is on the verge of success, even if it is not yet known whether it will be solid over time. However, this beautiful launch confirms Amazon in its desire to fully enter gaming.

A central pillar of its entertainment category

It is within the framework of the GeekWire Summit, relayed by Bloomberg that we learn that Andy Jassy, ​​CEO of Amazon since last July, responded to the skepticism surrounding Amazon’s gaming activities.

There have been a lot of articles or people saying “Amazon can do everything, but games … why can’t it make games?” “

Clearly encouraged by the launch of New World, which reached nearly one million players connected simultaneously and almost as many viewers on Twitch when it launched, CEO says video games could become the central, if not major, pillar of its entertainment section. Remember, however, that Amazon, in this sector, already has control over a huge user base with Amazon Music and Prime Video.

A will not new

And to tell the truth, if the production of video games is for the first time crowned with success for Amazon, at least for this first week of launch, the American giant had long since put its suitcases in the medium. Its gaming branch has existed since 2012, and the takeover of Twitch, the unmistakable video game streaming platform, showed for a long time the will of Amazon to try to arrogate itself a part of this juicy cake. However, while putting the money in is definitely a plus in game development, unlimited cash flow is not enough to guarantee success. Amazon has already borne the brunt of this, and it’s not for nothing that it took nearly 10 years after investing in video games to get off to a successful start.





After canceling a Lord of the Rings adaptation project and the Breakaway game, then ending the fleeting Crucible, Amazon had little chance of convincing audiences of its ability to master a highly competitive industry and which requires a real level of expertise to be mastered. Christoph Hartmann, however, did not seem to be afraid of failure when he confided in the microphone of Gamesindustry, evoking the fact of being aware that to launch out in the video game, it is also to take the risk of seeing productions “spectacularly fail”.

But it will still take a little longer to know if New World will be a real success. Admittedly, today, the MMO is the small phenomenon of the moment. The news in big release is currently quite poor, and there is no doubt that New World would not have aroused so much curiosity if it had been developed by another studio. Amazon was expected at the turn, a lot of uncertainties circulated about the game and its qualities, which did not fail to exacerbate the curiosities a little more. It turns out that the game has received a good critical and public reception, despite the many server congestion concerns that are still unresolved.. But making video games the main branch of its entertainment sector will probably not be immediately at Amazon. An MMO is not a game like any other, and sustaining a massively online game does not come smoothly or without costs.

For the time being rather classic, New World finally still has everything to prove and it could well be that, after the enthusiasm of the first weeks, the bellows fall and that only the loyal community remains which allows MMOs such as SWTOR, Guild Wars and other Secret Worlds to still be in business after so many years. Either way, galvanized by the success of its game, Amazon does not seem to stop paying attention to video games.