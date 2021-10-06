New World Gladiator Quest, where to find and how to complete the Marauders faction trial? – Breakflip

Find out where to find and how to complete the Promise Gladiator quest for the Marauder faction in New World.

In New World, the new MMO developed and published by Amazon, and like its peers, you have the possibility to choose from three factions, Marauders, Enlisted and Shadows.

Choosing a faction is mandatory to continue your adventure since you will have to build your reputation with this faction by completing quests. To improve your reputation, you will also need to spend trials to spend some bearings and get a higher grade. Find out how to become a Gladiator with the Marauders in New World!

Where can I find and how do I complete the Gladiator’s Trial quest in New World?

When you ride your reputation at 3000 close to Marauders in New World you need to level up and get the Gladiator rank to continue to increase your reputation. To pass Gladiator, you must realize the trial of the Gladiator, a quest you can get in the Blade Isles from the Marauders NPC in the colony of the area. The Blade Islands area is to the left of Levant.





This quest asks you eliminate the rogue pirate Hamidou. Once you have eliminated Hamidou, you must return the quest to the ravaging Silas in the colony in Isles of Blades. To find the Pirate Hamidou, go to the Falaises du Roy area, north of the Blade Islands in the area of Nautilus of Nunez and meet on one of the boats to find and defeat Captain Hamidou. Once eliminated, return to the Isles of Blades to your faction master.

To help you, you can watch this video:

