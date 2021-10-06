New World – New World is preparing for update 1.0.1: fixes, anti-AFK and character transfers

New World was launched on September 28 and for a week, the studio teams Amazon Game are mobilizing to limit the queues that players are faced with – the number of available servers has notably more than doubled in one week.

And today, the developer will deploy the first patch of New World, marking the start of the exploitation of the MMORPG which will thus evolve into version 1.0.1.

As often in the wake of the launch of an MMO, this first patch brings mostly bug fixes (content additions are generally expected after a first month of operation): quest fixes, behavior fixes for certain characters or monster spawn speed, or rewards allocation fixes. We also note the deployment of optimizations aimed at improving the performance of the game in the context of PvP clashes (turret projectiles are no longer considered as projectiles by the engine, making it possible to limit the necessary resources and therefore ensure combat more fluid even when involving many players.





Perhaps we remember just as much that the developer is hardening its “anti-AFK” measures, to disconnect characters from players who are not playing (who remain connected only to keep their place on a server): from now on, inactive players will be better detected, will be considered inactive after 15 minutes (instead of 20 currently) , and disconnected after 20 minutes (instead of 25).

Likewise, the first bases of the character transfers feature are going to be deployed. You can find a trace in the game store, although its operation will be detailed later in the week. As we know, players who have created a character on a sparsely populated server due to lack of space elsewhere will be able to transfer their character to another server, for example to find relatives there. We can undoubtedly see the first signs of the beginning of normalization of server activity.