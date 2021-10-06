New World: the macabre trick to move faster, for lack of mounts ...

If New World is an undeniable success, it is also the subject of several complaints from players: in addition to its fabulously long queues, it is the lack of mounts and the slowness of movement that annoys many users. Who have found a macabre trick to move faster …

Die rather than wait

The macabre trick recently discovered by New World players to moving faster, for lack of mounts, is simply killing yourself in the MMORPG by Amazon Game Studios. If a player dies in New World, he automatically resurrects in the last tent he established (if it is within 500 yards of him) or at the next camp. However, in many cases, it is much faster to find a way to die than to walk the said 500 meters, for example when it is just a question of returning to a camp to validate a quest objective …

Life is priceless (a lot)

The method of moving faster by dying regularly may seem unorthodox, but there are several reasons why it is popular with New World players. First because it is the only fast travel option outside of the camps or fast travel points indicated on the map: impossible to teleport from anywhere on the map towards a teleportation point, it is only possible to travel from one point to another. Then, because fast travel requires using a craft or cooldown talents, so it’s ultimately more economical to let yourself die. Because yes, finally, the death penalty is finally quite low in New World: you will just lose a little durability for your equipment, except for crafting tools …





Amazon justifying the absence of mounts to accelerate movement in the game by lore, it does not say that the developer of New World will not update in the future to make this technique less efficient and force all players to respect the slow and particular rhythm of its MMO, which recently landed in number of bots …