Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl: the real competitor of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate?

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is undeniably one of the most adored fighting games in the industry, in its specific genre. However, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl intends to play tricks on him and he is now available, trailer in support.

Compete against Super Smash Bros. is not obvious and many have broken their teeth there. However, the famous Nickelodeon chain is not cold-eyed and after tackling the field of Mario Kart-like, the firm continues with the genre of the brawler by offering its own title, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl.

Its strength is obviously to offer a frankly original cast and entirely drawn from the different licenses that the media broadcasts (or broadcast) : we therefore find The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Aang d’Avatar the Last Airbender, SpongeBob SquarePants (and his friend Patrick), Michat-Michien, Nigel Delajungle (from the Delajungle family) or even Raptar des Razmockets.





Above all, the result looks like a rather efficient brawler, honest execution and very interesting proposals. Many hopes therefore rest on his shoulders and even if the experience is not up to the famous Nintendo software, some are crossing their fingers that this is a good alternative.

The answer should in any case not be long since Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is out now digitally on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and Switch. A boxed version on the home consoles mentioned will arrive on November 9.