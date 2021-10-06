Nike, Adidas and H&M struggle to deliver their stores

Customers line up to enter the H&M store in a shopping center in London on June 15, 2020. NIKLAS HALLE’N / AFP

Fashion stores are open. But the goods could be lacking. Two months before the start of year-end sales, the clothing sector is still mired in the Covid-19 crisis. Because the pandemic continues to severely disrupt the supply of major manufacturers of clothing and shoes.

Already, H&M has missed sales. In September, the turnover of the group of clothing brands “Slightly surpassed” that of September 2020, “Although the request could not be fully honored”, explained the Swedish firm, Thursday, September 30, during the presentation of its quarterly results, closed at the end of August. At issue: stockouts and production delays. Helena Helmersson, CEO of the group, ensures that the “Situation is improving”. But the sign warned that delivery delays will still affect the current quarter.





A production delay of “ten weeks” for Nike

H&M is not the only principal to be confronted with production problems. Nike admits it too. The world leader in sporting goods, which is supplied up to 75% in Asia, is facing the closure of factories in Vietnam. The country, which accounts for 51% of its shoe supplies, adopted strict containment measures in July, August and September, to curb the pandemic.

Since then, hundreds of factories have been shut down. And production on behalf of Nike has been delayed by “Ten weeks”, according to its CFO, Matt Friend. So much so that the equipment manufacturer has revised downwards its activity forecasts for the current financial year. The group now expects sales growth of around 5% for fiscal 2022, which it will complete at the end of May, against 10% to 15% previously. And he warned of production delays for his holiday collections.

Adidas, its main rival, is also embarrassed. Asked by The world, the German group ensures “Be in contact with its suppliers to reduce the impact of confinement in Vietnam on [son] activity “. Even if it means allocating “Temporarily” production volumes to other manufacturers.

Missing sales would be better than not running out of stock

In fact, the situation is forcing brands to review their supply routes. Benetton has made it his hobbyhorse. In deficit, the Italian clothing group is reviewing the geography of its supply chain to depend less on Asia, its transport costs and production times. Massimo Renon, his boss since March 2020, intends to provide more supplies in Serbia, Croatia, Turkey, Egypt and Tunisia. By the end of 2022, Benetton will have halved its supply to Asia.

