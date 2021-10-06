Nintendo goes back, an addition finally withdrawn

Faithful to its principles, Nintendo is very discreet about its next big Pokémon opus. Except this one is planned for January 28, 2022 and with just a few weeks of this release, fans would like some new info. They have just been served … with bad news.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus ultimately won’t be an open world

We all imagined that this would be the first real open-world game in the Pokémon universe, after the few technical hiccups of Pokémon Sword and Shield. The Japanese company had voluntarily remained silent on these names, preferring to speak of “living world” and “unbelievably free“(on the game page). Now we know why.

Indeed, Pokémon Legends: Arceus won’t be a real open world, but will use large areas to unlock as the story unfolds. Between each of them, a load. For the curious, the mechanics will be the same as in Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Where Monster hunter, sort of open world but divided and therefore not very open.





It is coming increasingly clear that Pokémon Legends Arceus may not be full open world but rather segmented open areas like Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Monster Hunter etc. separated into different areas like the Wild Area / Crown Tundra did I’m fine with this really. pic.twitter.com/llpCUUvQGx – Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) September 30, 2021

No comparisons to Zelda Breath of the Wild possible

If the open world aspect is therefore abandoned, other mechanics will be there. For example, players will be able to capture Pokémon in the wild, even before entering a fight, while it will be necessary to remember to have your own Pokémon in protection unless you take damage.

And if the new way of playing is appealing and intriguing, other options make your mouth water : Noble Pokémon, more direct combat, “free” movements and rich secondary objectives …

In short, what to do with the next game Pokemon a real historical title. However, the gameplay connections of Zelda Breath of the Wild (and its future sequel!) seem erroneous since the latter was a real open world, that the series of Pokemon will only be envied for a few more years.