Nintendo Switch OLED Console Test

The OLED Switch is already the fourth model that Nintendo has marketed since the initial launch of the hybrid console in early 2017 (if we take into account the revision with more autonomy of 2019). This new version comes with a weighty argument: a larger screen and above all much more convincing. Is that enough to get us to – or to go back – to the cash register? Answer in this test.

Customary because of its portable consoles, Nintendo once again declines its Switch, in a version whose argument can be summed up in one word: OLED. By swapping the classic LCD screen for an OLED panel, Nintendo has chosen to highlight the “portable” use of its console. Let’s be clear: sIf you play the Switch especially on your TV, this model is not very interesting. On the other hand, if you want to indulge yourself with a screen of comfortable size and ultra convincing rendering, the Switch OLED may well interest you.

OLED switch Classic Switch Switch Lite Chip Nvidia tegra Nvidia tegra Nvidia tegra RAM 4GB 4GB 4GB Internal storage 64 GB 32 GB 32 GB Memory card Yes Yes Yes Drums 4310 mAh 4310 mAh 3570 mAh Autonomy 4.5 – 9 a.m. 4.5 – 9 a.m. 3 – 7h Screen type OLED LCD LCD Screen size 7 inch 6.2 inch 5.5 inch Screen definition 1280×720 1280×720 1280×720 Dimensions 24.2×10.2×1.3 cm 23.9×10.2×1.3 cm 20.8×9.1×1.3 cm Weight 320 grams 297 ranges 275 grams

The OLED Switch is in no way a “Pro” Switch, since the hardware part remains strictly the same. There is still a custom Nvidia Tegra chip (a derivative of the Tegra X1, released 6 years ago) and 4 GB of RAM. Nintendo does, however, have the storage, which goes to 64 GB against 32 GB on the “classic” model. The announced autonomy is the same as on the model released in summer 2019 and you can count on 4.5 to 9 hours of use depending on the game. A figure that is verified during our tests. Short, apart from a few details, the OLED Switch is, inside, the same console.

It is especially on the outside that this model stands out. The overall design remains the same and we are still dealing with a portable console with two detachable controllers on each side. The joy-con are strictly identical to the models before and you can also connect other pairs to them without any problem. However, we note that the OLED model is very slightly larger. than the classic model, but it is played within a few millimeters. Without the joy-con, the OLED Switch is thus 17.5 cm long, 10 cm wide and 1.5 cm thick. The classic Switch, on the other hand, is 17.3 cm long, 9.7 cm wide and 1.5 cm high. The difference will only be seen if you glue the two consoles side by side. In hand, it is impossible to feel the difference.

The OLED Switch (above) is very slightly longer than the classic Switch

A few small details should also be noted: the volume and ignition buttons are in the same place – on the upper edge -, but the design has evolved. The volume control, in particular, is a little deeper into the chassis and is a little less practical to use.

From top to bottom: Switch OLED, Switch Lite, Switch “classic”.

The speakers have been deported to the lower edge and are a little larger than on the classic Switch. The sound quality is also much more convincing, with both more power and a more precise rendering.

But the biggest change to the rear is a brand new tripod, which is stronger, more practical and offers much better stability than before.. A bit like a Surface at Microsoft, it occupies the entire length of the chassis and offers a very wide level of adjustment, allowing the console to be placed almost vertically or even almost elongated. A real plus when you want to use it in nomadic mode, but placed on a table, whether you are solo or with others. The tripod remains plastic, however, and you will have to be careful not to put too much pressure on it.

The dock now includes an Ethernet port

Screen: the blunt argument of the OLED Switch

It’s time to linger on the other side of the console and talk about what you might fall for: the OLED screen of this new Switch. As a reminder, OLED is a panel technology that has the advantage of not requiring a backlight, which removes a “layer” from the display. And it shows immediately, especially if we compare with the classic model. The screen of the OLED Switch appears much closer to the glass, when that of the previous model is a little deeper.





The big advantage of OLED is the quality of the contrast, infinitely higher than on LCD. Since the pixels can go off and on independently of each other, it is possible to display “perfect” blacks and enjoy a nice depth of rendering. Colors are generally much more vivid and stand out better on OLED. The only drawback compared to the LCD: a slightly lower maximum brightness level.

To be sure, we applied our probe to the Switch OLED screen, in order to measure several points: maximum brightness, contrast ratio, temperature and color fidelity. The results are broadly in line with Nintendo’s promise. The contrast ratio is here said to be “infinite” and is therefore not quantifiable. Colorimetric side, the rendering is very vivid, maybe even a little too much if you are looking for something faithful to reality. We thus note a color temperature of 7370K (Kelvins) and a Delta E of 5.7. The first represents the balance between warm hues and cool hues and should be as close as possible to 6500K. Here, the rendering will therefore have a slight tendency to give priority to cold shades. The figure remains very correct, however, and it will be difficult to see it with the naked eye. The same goes for the Delta E, which represents the difference between the colors displayed on the screen and the “real” colors. The weaker it is, the better it is, and it is considered to be very good below 3. With a figure of 5.7, the rendering is therefore somewhat lacking in fidelity.

Figures that could be problematic on a smartphone, laptop or tablet, where you are required to consult photos and videos. On Switch, this is not the case and the colors will tend to be rather bright, for a rendering that flatters the retina, even if it means going a little too much. On the other hand, and not surprisingly, the maximum brightness is a little lower than on the classic Switch, and does not exceed, on our test model, 350 cd / m2. Indoors, that’s okay, but it will be very difficult to see anything outside, especially if the sun is pointing out.

Outdoors, as soon as the sun is shining, readability takes a serious hit.

Figures are good, but, in use, you immediately realize the difference. Whether it’s on a very colorful game, like Mario Kart 8, darker rendering titles (Metroid Dread, Hollow Knight) or a balance between the two (Breath of the Wild), playing on the OLED Switch is a real pleasure for the eyes. This is also due to the fact that the size of the screen is larger (we still go from 6.2 to 7 inches) and that the borders have been drastically reduced. They are indeed only 5 mm on the OLED Switch, against 1.2 cm on the classic model. In use, the difference is enormous.

Playing on the go on the OLED Switch, with its large 7-inch screen and “farting” colors, is therefore a completely satisfying experience, so much so that it is then difficult to return to the previous Switch.

Who is the OLED Switch for?

There now remains an essential question: who is this new model for? We started to answer it at the beginning of the text: if you already have a Switch, you mainly play in nomadic mode and want to enjoy a superior visual experience, it may be interesting to purchase a Switch. OLED, even if it means reselling your old console. If your use of the Switch is mainly on TV, go your way: the only change you’ll see is a quick redesign of the dock and the appearance of a built-in Ethernet port (handy, it is true). Finally, if you do not have a Switch and you intend to use it mainly in portable mode, this is clearly the model to be favored. Unless you swear by compactness, in which case you’re made for the Switch Lite.

Anyway, the Switch OLED does exactly what is expected of it, no more, no less: making the nomadic experience more pleasant and flattering to the eye, thanks to an undeniably successful screen.

Conclusion



Strong points A beautiful OLED screen that showcases Switch games

Play on 7 inches in nomadic mode

Finally a tripod worthy of the name

Default storage size doubled (64 GB)

Serial Ethernet on the dock

Good speaker quality Weak points Lack of legibility outdoors

Autonomy unchanged and therefore still a bit tight

The OLED Switch is a Switch “almost” like the others, but can count on a strong argument to convince us to pass or return to the cash register: its larger and above all more beautiful screen, which undeniably highlights the games. By switching to OLED, Nintendo pays for the services of the best display technology available and offers a new quality showcase to the very good catalog of the Switch. It goes without saying that this is the model to favor if you have not yet cracked and you plan to play especially in portable mode. If you already own a Switch, it’s up to you to see if the visual gain offered by the OLED is worth the expense. But it must be recognized that the machine is of excellent quality.

