Nintendo Switch OLED test, the same but better anyway

A little surprise from E3 2021, Nintendo is finally releasing its new Switch. We spent more than a week with it, here is our opinion on the new Nintendo Switch OLED.

While we were still awaiting the possible arrival of a Nintendo Switch Pro, the Japanese firm once again surprised everyone with the Nintendo Switch OLED, a Classic Switch with the same power, some small modifications and above all an OLED screen slightly larger than its little sister with an LCD panel.

The differences with the Classic

Of course, the biggest difference between the Classic Switch and the OLED Switch is the screen, but we’ll come to that a little further down. But that’s not all for real. If the size does not change, the Switch OLED is slightly heavier with a weight of 320g (against 297g). Because a Switch is held with two hands, there is very little chance that we will tell the difference in the hand.

With the Switch OLED, exit the small fragile foot, we are entitled to a real foot not only super wide making the entire Switch but it is fully adjustable, which should please those who often play in table mode. This new adjustable support is much stronger. We were able to test it by train, it’s finally not moving and we can choose our preferred angle of view. It’s not much, but it makes all the difference.

With this new stand, the MicroSD port has changed places and is now horizontal, even if it is still located under the stand. And because we are talking about memory, the Switch OLED offers an internal memory of 64GB against 32GB on the Classic Switch and the Switch Lite. For autonomy, we find a similar autonomy to the Switch Classic 1.1, what we had, everything will still depend on the game or the brightness.

Finally, Nintendo has revised the integrated speakers, which gives a clearer and more powerful sound. We do not forget that since the last software update, we can now use Bluetooth headphones with Nintendo Switch.

OLED screen

Apart from the small but very useful aesthetic improvements that we saw above, the biggest difference is obviously the OLED screen which accommodates a diagonal of 7 inches against 6.2 inches on the Classic Switch (and 5.5 inches on the Switch Lite). The definition is always the same, namely 720p, and of course, OLED technology requires, the colors are much more contrasted and more intense. In a game like Hades, the difference is glaring. So we are not going to give up all the Classic Switches either but these little things in addition, it is an additional comfort that cannot be ignored.





With this 7-inch diagonal for the same size, we discover thinner edges and this difference of 0.8 inches takes on its full extent when we play. Indeed, with thinner edges, we are more immersed in the image and everything looks much bigger. We already knew the importance of screen edges in the world of smartphones and this is confirmed once again with this new OLED Switch.

As one would expect, once tried, it will be difficult to go back so much the OLED screen brings an undeniable comfort, especially in nomadic mode. The little extra brightness and the 7-inch screen really make the difference.

… The docking station too

The Nintendo Switch OLED comes with the new docking station that can also be purchased as an option since it is compatible with the Classic Switch. The design has evolved somewhat with her new curvy white dress. The USB-A port inside has been replaced with an RJ45 port for a more stable connection than WiFi.

It should therefore be noted above all that the two docking stations are compatible with the Classic Switch and the OLED Switch. For owners of the Classic Switch, apart from the design itself, the new docking station is only of interest if the RJ45 LAN port is of importance to the user. This is not necessarily a need for everyone and some will prefer this third USB-A port of the classic docking station.

Otherwise, we can note that the packaging has changed slightly with a less rectangular box even if we find the docking station, a USB-C charger, an HDMI cable and controller accessories for the JoyCon. There you have it, nothing really revolutionary and we won’t procrastinate for long on it.

Performance and autonomy

Okay on these points, Nintendo was more than clear from the start. If the screen has changed, the new OLED Switch does not bring new performance. We thus remain limited to 720p in nomadic mode, which is a bit of a shame, we would have liked a little boost which would have enabled, for example, to have a Full HD screen and performance similar to what we have in “dock” mode “But in” portable “mode.

Ditto for the autonomy which has not changed since the Switch Classic 1.1, which is rather good in itself, we are far from the very first Switch Classic 1.0. We therefore have an autonomy of between 4.5h and 9h officially. During our test period, we played a lot of Metroid Dread and without scientific measures, we estimated our autonomy at around 6 hours or 7 hours with automatic brightness. Everything will depend anyway on the games and the playing conditions.

