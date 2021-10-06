Nissan Qashqai Intelligent-4×4 (2021): will it win the mountain?

IN SHORT

4×4 version of Qashqai Unique 158 hp mild-hybrid engine From 39,090 €

The Qashqai is Nissan’s master stroke in Europe. Welcomed with some skepticism in 2007, it has, to everyone’s surprise (including that of its manufacturer) achieved phenomenal success. Why ? Because he was the first to combine the specifics of an SUV with that of a station wagon, by wrapping himself in a body with a design not at all typical of baroud, all for an affordable price. A formula taken up by many competitors. As a result, in 14 years, there have been nearly 350,000 copies in France, all generations combined. The third, marketed since June, has already placed 1,000 orders and could increase its commercial growth with the 4×4 version of this test. According to Nissan, this should flow to 70% in the eastern half of France, and represent around 10% of sales of the SUV (or crossover as its manufacturer calls it).

A single motor group / gearbox







Within the 4×4 range, the top-of-the-range Tekna + version will represent the largest share of sales, knowing that only one engine is offered: a 1.3 l turbo of 158 hp associated with a light hybridization, basically, linked to an alternator-starter. This, with its lithium-ion battery, weighs 22 kg but saves 4 g / km of CO2 and 6 Nm for 20 s under acceleration, mainly in energy recovery during braking phases. However, with a 12-volt electrical system, this device remains very light. The whole is harnessed to an Xtronic continuously variable transmission, artificially reproducing seven true ratios, and an all-wheel drive including a central viscocoupler. This induces the replacement of the rear torsion axle by a more sophisticated multi-link, but there is no equipment specifically related to off-road, such as a differential lock for example. Switching to four-wheel drive induces an overweight of 82 kg (total of 1,532 kg). This translates into a slightly slower 0 to 100 km / h (9.9 s against 9.2 s for the Qashqai traction 158 hp) and a higher average consumption of 0.6 l / 100 km (mixed officially varying between 6.9 and 7.1 l / 100 km), therefore higher CO2 emissions of 12 g / km (from 152 to 159 g / km according to Nissan).

Great comfort

We are in Germany, near Frankfurt where the Taunus massif is located to test the Qashqai 4×4, in Tekna + finish.

















On board, it is distinguished by its good finish, its excellent roominess and its spacious trunk. It provides a flat floor, but we would like to be able to fold down the rear seat without having to worry about releasing the seat belts. Another regret, this bench does not slide nor allow its passengers to adjust the inclination of the backrest.











Up front, we enjoy an excellent driving position, while the electrically adjustable seat offers good comfort, even if initially, we feel like sliding forward. In front of you, we discover a fully digital and configurable instrumentation, as well as a central touch screen. We even have the right to a head-up display! That said, I do find that some dials could be more readable, especially the tachometer and tachometer shown as vertical rollers. Nevertheless, the general ergonomics are well thought out, especially as Nissan retains very practical rotary air conditioning controls, unlike Peugeot or Volkswagen for example.

When starting up, silence dominates, and in city driving, smoothness reigns. Above all, we do not guess that the gearbox is continuously variable, as it effectively avoids the slippage inherent to its nature, while its artificial reports are well restored. In addition, the suspension provides excellent comfort, even though our copy is equipped with 20-inch rims, with a firmer pneumatic mounting than that of the 19-inch standard delivered.

On the road, this astonishing comfort remains, especially as the soundproofing is meticulous. A defect to report: in full sun, we see the filaments of the windshield defrost in which the dashboard is reflected, including visibility. The engine / gearbox combination remains fun and quick to downshift when needed: the nicest continuously variable transmission I’ve ever seen.

We were also able to drive on the autobahns with no speed limit. The Qashqai 4×4 takes advantage of an engine that is sufficiently responsive and determined to set off well and reach without weakening 160-170 km / h. Then, the thrust dries up clearly, and it takes a good launch to exceed the 190 km / h meter. Which has no importance in France. We will retain the beautiful sound insulation at 130 km / h. And the GPS is not always clear in its indications. Fortunately, we have a wireless Carplay associated with an induction charger allowing you to easily use other browsers than that of the car. Important detail: Bose hi-fi offers excellent sound.

Little dynamism

On winding roads, the Qashqai 4×4 loses its splendor without becoming unbearable. Helped by the CFM-D platform, very rigid, the running gear works efficiently: the Nissan appears very balanced, not very sensitive to roll and full of grip. The result is extremely safe handling, especially as the high-sidewall tires squeak long before you reach the limits of the chassis. We also have five driving modes, Off-Road, Snow, Standard, Eco and Sport. Even on the latter, the SUV is not very lively and above all, suffers from an uncommunicative direction, weakly consistent and allied to a front axle lacking in precision. In short, not easy to enter the Qashqai in turns as desired. We also note reactions in the steering wheel when we rush off from a stop with the wheels turned for example. Weird. Perhaps this comes from the box, which really does not like active driving, where it sometimes turns out abrupt while dispensing unwanted skates.







In short, despite its excellent grip and impeccable traction (a display makes it possible to monitor the distribution of the torque, of which up to 50% passed through the rear in a bend during this test), the Qashqai 4×4 is intended exclusively for a family use (where it excels), without seeking to provide pleasure to those who like to drive a little dynamically. Too bad that in quiet use, mainly in Standard mode, where the engine runs slower than in Sport, the average consumption does not fall below 8.5 l / 100 km. On the fast track, on the other hand, we can drop to 7 l / 100 km.