no revolution for the saga, here are the notes in the world

Giancarlo Esposito, used to playing us bad-ass villain roles in cinema and in TV series. The latter also seems to have taken on the role of Antón Castillo’s dictator wonderfully since critics praise his presence in the game. It is on the other hand on the gameplay side that the game has trouble standing out, Far Cry not doing than to resume a formula already known and which are struggling to renew. Likewise, many mechanics announced as revolutionary for the series turn out to be quite anecdotal, and the whole customization part does not add much (it is an FPS and we rarely see its character), especially that the evolution of his avatar is less impactful than before. There are obviously small novelties that mark the spirits, such as cock fights and vehicle races, but it seems that the driving is still a point to improve. On the other hand, we can have fun with the arsenal which tries an original approach. Result: Far Cry 6 gets the correct rating of 76% on Metacritic, which is worse than Episode 5, which came out with an 81%.



Impulse Gamer: 9.4 / 10

Hobby Consolas: 9.1 / 10

Gamepressure: 9.5 / 10

GamesRadar +: 8/10

Twinfinite: 8/10

Destructoid: 7.5 / 10

Video-Games: 15/20

XNG: 7/10

Gameblog: 7/10

Gamekult: 6/10

Game Revolution: 6.5 / 10

GameOver.gr: 6/10

Jeuxvideo.com: 16/20

Gamer.no: 5/10

VGC: 4/10

Expected for October 7, Far Cry 6 has been in the spotlight for a few minutes, since Ubisoft has given the green light so that the press can finally give its verdict on this new episode. We were also expecting a lot from Far Cry Cuban sauce, especially with the presence of



