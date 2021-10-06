Nokia enters rugged tablet market with T20

Present in the entry-level and mid-range smartphone segment, Nokia is entering a segment that has seen a slight rebound since last year: that of touchscreen tablets, with its T20.

Nokia, operated by HMD, makes robustness and software monitoring its workhorses. The brand, which launched a rugged smartphone recently, the XR20, is now exploring a new market with its T20 tablet, which is also intended to be robust. A unique model which should, if successful, be the first in a complete series.

In terms of characteristics, the T20 plays simplicity. This Android tablet (11) includes a 10.4-inch LCD screen displaying a definition of 1200 x 2000 pixels, and promising a maximum brightness of 400 nits. The glass is reinforced, says the brand, without specifying which coating it has chosen.





Under the hood of the tablet sits an exotic chip, at a time when Qualcomm and MediaTek almost entirely share the mobility sector. There is thus a Unisoc T610 (ex-Spreadtrum), with two Cortex-A75 cores clocked at 1.8 GHz and six Cortex-A55 at 1.8 GHz, and flanked by 3 to 4 GB of RAM. We will of course have to evaluate the real performance of this device in the laboratory. Nokia in any case evokes long-term autonomy, provided by an 8200 mAh battery, to be charged through a USB-C port up to 15 W. We should add that this tablet is equipped with 32 to 64 GB of storage, which is expandable by a microSD card available in WiFi and WiFi / 4G versions.

Nokia announces the European release of its T20 from € 199 for its WiFi version and € 239 for the WiFi / 4G model.