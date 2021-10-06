of children imitate the unhealthy games of the Netflix series in the playground

Netflix’s Squid Game series continues to unleash passions. In some Belgian playgrounds, children have fun reproducing the unhealthy games seen on television. The school administration was forced to take action.

Squid Game, Netflix’s new flagship series, is enjoying tremendous success around the world. Within a month, it was seen by 55 million households around the world. Even Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, is eager to watch the South Korean show, which has sparked mockery from internet users. In South Korea, an Internet service provider even claims that Squid Game’s cardboard has caused a significant increase in network costs and bandwidth usage.

The notoriety of Squid Game has spread to playgrounds. In Belgium, the pupils of several municipal schools had fun imitating the unhealthy games that appeared in the series, reports the Belgian press. In a statement posted on Facebook, the municipal school of Erquelinnes (province of Hainaut) explains: “in this series, characters are made to play children’s games and if they lose, they are eliminated …. they are executed! […] Our students therefore have fun playing 1-2-3 sun-style games (as shown in the series) and the loser or loser receives blows.”





Squid Game’s violent games inspire children

Fortunately, no student was injured during these games inspired by Squid Game. “When the management and the teachers realized that the children were playing violent games inspired by this series, they ended it right away but they also decided not to stop there”, declares David Lavaux, the mayor of Erquelinnes.

The municipal school is committed to take sanctions against children who will continue to play these violent games. “We are very vigilant so that this unhealthy and dangerous game is stopped”, warns the school. The school administration especially encourages parents to remain attentive to the content watched by their children. It will be recalled that Squid Game is from elsewhere prohibited under 18.

This is not the first time that the craze for a Netflix series or film has spilled over. In 2019, the film Bird Box inspired a challenge of the same name. As part of this challenge, Internet users have put themselves in danger by carrying out daily tasks while blindfolded.