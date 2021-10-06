Oil prices on the rise

The prices of black gold continue to soar, in particular following a decision by the main producer countries not to modify their market supply policy.
Oil prices have reached levels seen in 2014 (© Pixabay)
THEOil prices are reaching levels unmatched since 2014. Barrel prices of Brent and WTI, the two benchmark oils, jumped 3% to respectively 81.50 and 78 dollars October 4.
#Brent Oil remained strong and continued the uptrend. However, prices are close to the upper end of the rising trend channel in the daily December contract around the USD82.60 / bbl. level.
Furthermore, long-term overhead resistance in the monthly chart comes in between the … pic.twitter.com/zNRMedsJjR
– RJ van den Akker (@RJ_vdAkker) October 5, 2021
This follows a meeting of main oil producing countries (Opec +, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia), who have decided not to change their production policy and to maintain a modest increase in quotas for the month of November, at 400,000 barrels per day.
This increase comes against a backdrop of continuous price increases: since the start of the year, Brent and WTI have risen by around 50%. And given the sharp rise in prices in recent weeks, market observers expected a more important opening of the black gold floodgates.
On the agricultural side, “the firmness of oil supports the biofuel market and thus pushes for a resurgence of the oil market », Indicates the firm Agritel.
