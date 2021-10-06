Oil prices on the rise

The prices of black gold continue to soar, in particular following a decision by the main producer countries not to modify their market supply policy.

THEOil prices are reaching levels unmatched since 2014. Barrel prices of Brent and WTI, the two benchmark oils, jumped 3% to respectively 81.50 and 78 dollars October 4.

#Brent Oil remained strong and continued the uptrend. However, prices are close to the upper end of the rising trend channel in the daily December contract around the USD82.60 / bbl. level.

Furthermore, long-term overhead resistance in the monthly chart comes in between the … pic.twitter.com/zNRMedsJjR

This follows a meeting of main oil producing countries (Opec +, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia), who have decided not to change their production policy and to maintain a modest increase in quotas for the month of November, at 400,000 barrels per day.

This increase comes against a backdrop of continuous price increases: since the start of the year, Brent and WTI have risen by around 50%. And given the sharp rise in prices in recent weeks, market observers expected a more important opening of the black gold floodgates.

On the agricultural side, “the firmness of oil supports the biofuel market and thus pushes for a resurgence of the oil market », Indicates the firm Agritel.

