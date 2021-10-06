OM: Di Meco has a problem with Sampaoli’s lines – Around OM

After a start to the season where everything was successful for him, Jorge Sampaoli begins to raise questions after four matches without victories for OM. A first slack that generates questions among some observers of the Olympique de Marseille. This is particularly the case ofEric Di Meco, as he explained on RMC Sport :

“Over these last few games, I watch these team rosters with caution. What is starting to annoy me is that he doesn’t play the best players and doesn’t put the players in their position. a typical team to be cleared which, in my opinion, holds up. But at some point, stop! “.





The former Olympian left-back wonders in particular why Pol Lirola does not play the right piston position for which he was recruited. The same goes for Gerson, often deported to one side. “If he brings in Lirola to put him in midfield, or Gerson has to play almost left-back and then we say he’s a draw. If he’s not playing at his post, maybe it’s normal that it is less good “.

Eric Di Meco also questioned the placement of Luan Peres at the position of left side during the defeat in Lille (0-2) last weekend. So many questions also raised during the last Talk Show, to see in the video.