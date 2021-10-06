On the day of Antoine Griezmann’s transfer, FC Barcelona “had no money to sign him”, accuses new management

FC Barcelona was in “accounting bankruptcy situation” with a debt of 1.35 billion euros, cash flow problems and a huge payroll, announced Wednesday (October 6) the general manager of the club blaugrana, Ferran Reverter, during a conference at the Camp Nou.

“If the club had been a SAD (sporting limited company), this would have been grounds for dissolution”, even said Ferran Reverter. The conference was intended to deliver the conclusions of the financial audit on Barça’s accounting situation, demanded by the new management of Joan Laporta and carried out by the firm Deloitte.

“In March 2021, we were in a situation of bankruptcy, but as a sports association, we were able to refinance the debt”, explained the general manager, specifying that the club even experienced “difficulties in paying wages”, due to “almost zero cash flow”.

ℹ️ Barça presents the closure of the 2020/21 season with losses of 481 million euros More information: https://t.co/M5oqwNiDel pic.twitter.com/BQY5SF5gL3 – FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 6, 2021

To cope in the short term, the Catalan club has contracted a credit of more than 80 million euros “to cover cash obligations within 90 days”, as well as a debt refinancing of 595 million euros.





According to Reverter, this audit of the club’s financial situation, from the 2018-2019 season until March 31, concludes that there has been a “harmful management” and that the leaders have “bought players while being disconnected from reality”. Before the election of Joan Laporta in March, it was Josep Maria Bartomeu who led Barça since January 2014, before resigning under pressure in October 2020.

“When they recruited players, nobody thought about whether we could pay them. The same night that we recruited Griezmann, they realized that there was no money to sign him, and they had to request money from another fund “, Reverter said on Wednesday. Despite these financial problems, Barça hope to end the 2021-2022 season with a profit of 5 million euros.