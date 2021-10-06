More

    On the day of Antoine Griezmann’s transfer, FC Barcelona “had no money to sign him”, accuses new management

    Sports


    FC Barcelona was in “accounting bankruptcy situation” with a debt of 1.35 billion euros, cash flow problems and a huge payroll, announced Wednesday (October 6) the general manager of the club blaugrana, Ferran Reverter, during a conference at the Camp Nou.

    “If the club had been a SAD (sporting limited company), this would have been grounds for dissolution”, even said Ferran Reverter. The conference was intended to deliver the conclusions of the financial audit on Barça’s accounting situation, demanded by the new management of Joan Laporta and carried out by the firm Deloitte.

    “In March 2021, we were in a situation of bankruptcy, but as a sports association, we were able to refinance the debt”, explained the general manager, specifying that the club even experienced “difficulties in paying wages”, due to “almost zero cash flow”.

    To cope in the short term, the Catalan club has contracted a credit of more than 80 million euros “to cover cash obligations within 90 days”, as well as a debt refinancing of 595 million euros.


    According to Reverter, this audit of the club’s financial situation, from the 2018-2019 season until March 31, concludes that there has been a “harmful management” and that the leaders have “bought players while being disconnected from reality”. Before the election of Joan Laporta in March, it was Josep Maria Bartomeu who led Barça since January 2014, before resigning under pressure in October 2020.

    “When they recruited players, nobody thought about whether we could pay them. The same night that we recruited Griezmann, they realized that there was no money to sign him, and they had to request money from another fund “, Reverter said on Wednesday. Despite these financial problems, Barça hope to end the 2021-2022 season with a profit of 5 million euros.


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleHow do banks plan to rationalize their bank of ATMs?
    Next articleXbox and Adidas team up for the console’s 20th anniversary!

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC