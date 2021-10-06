one more summit to keep the Balkans patient

DECRYPTION – Serbia, Montenegro, Albania and North Macedonia have been treading water since 2010 and no longer hide their impatience.

Will the leaders of the Western Balkans show, this Wednesday, a tight smile when they take their place next to the Twenty-Seven for the traditional official photograph of this umpteenth EU-Balkans summit? It’s possible. The more years go by, the more the prospects for membership promised by the EU in 2003 become distant. Four countries are officially candidates. Montenegro and Serbia entered into negotiations in the early 2010s without any white smoke emerging at this stage. For North Macedonia and Albania, discussions have not even started, despite the green light from the Commission.

Of course, these countries do not necessarily put their money into it. Tensions at the Kosovo-Serbian border over grim license plate affair bear witness to this (read below) or, in another register, abuses linked to visa exemptions. These complicated, unstable and often very corrupt countries must also carry out the important reforms requested.