One of the orcs of the “Lord of the Rings” inspired by Harvey Weinstein, reveals Elijah Wood

CINEMA – 20 years later we are still learning about the saga The Lord of the Rings. Actor Elijah Wood, who plays Frodo, revealed in the “Armchair Expert” podcast that the design of one of the orcs in the saga was inspired by Harvey Weinstein, the producer who has been serving a 23-year sentence since 2020. jail for rape and sexual assault.

“I think we can talk about it now,” said Elijah Wood. “This guy’s in jail, damn. Let him go fuck himself, ”said the actor. The latter says he discovered the masks made for the orcas during the filming of the saga, which took place between 1999 and 2000 in New Zealand. “One of them – and I remember it very well – was designed to look like Harvey Weinstein,” he explained in this podcast, as spotted The Guardian.





Peter Jackson struggled with Harvey Weinstein

If it was well before the revelation of the charges against Harvey Weinstein at the end of 2017, this tribute was not really one. Elijah Wood explains that director Peter Jackson had chosen Harvey Weinstein as the role model for his monsters after encountering difficulties pre-producing and funding his trilogy with the producer.

Harvey Weistein, at the time still at the head of Miramax, the production company supposed to finance The Lord of the Rings, had imposed unthinkable conditions on Peter Jackson for the director, says Elijah Wood. Weinstein had refused the production of three episodes and wanted a single film, all on a tight budget, under threat of replacing Peter Jackson with John Madden or Quentin Tarantino. Peter Jackson then asked Harvey Weinstein for permission to find another producer. The latter gave him a weekend to find someone who would agree to commit to an adaptation in three films.

Fortunately for Peter Jackson, Bob Shaye, founder of New Line Cinema, agreed to take over the project as a trilogy. “Which is crazy”, exclaimed Elijah Wood, according to which “Miramax thought there was no chance”. And yet, the saga of Lord of the Rings grossed $ 2.92 billion at the box office and is considered one of the biggest in movie history.

See also on The HuffPost: “Lord of the Rings”: this enthusiast lives like a Hobbit in his village in Italy