OVH slightly downgrades its ambitions for its IPO

(BFM Bourse) – The French cloud nugget is targeting a valuation of between 3.5 and 3.75 billion euros at the end of the operation during which it hopes to raise 350 million euros through the issue new shares, slightly less than the 400 million mentioned in September. OVH shares will trade in Paris from October 19.

The leading European provider of cloud computing services unveiled on Tuesday morning the terms of its IPO, which has been expected for months. In a press release published on its website, OVHcloud announces the approval of its registration document by the AMF with a view to the admission of its shares to compartment A of Euronext Paris as of October 19 – trading in securities in the form of pledges of shares will begin on October 15.

The indicative range (therefore likely to be exceeded in one direction or the other) of the offer price approved by the board of directors of OVH is between 18.50 and 20 euros per share, which would make show a valuation of around 3.5 to 3.74 billion euros.

OVH specifies that the issuance of new shares within the framework of the offer should make it possible to raise 350 million euros (corresponding to a maximum of 18,918,919 new shares based on the lower limit of the indicative price range) , while the sale of other existing shares by other shareholders, such as the Klaba family, is expected to raise an additional 50 million euros. KKR and TowerBrook Capital Partners could also sell more than 3.2 million shares under an over-allotment option of up to 15% of the total new shares, which would allow OVH to collect additional gross proceeds of 60 million euros.

Slack for IPOs

Founder Octave Klaba and his family will remain largely in the majority at the end of the operation, with around 70% of the capital, while the American investment funds KKR will each hold around 8.4% (share which may drop to 7%. 6% in the event of full exercise of the over-allotment option). The free float will then be between 11.5% and 13.2%.

OVH is therefore preparing to take the step of the Stock Exchange despite questions about investors’ appetite for new IPOs caused by the postponement of the listing of Icade Santé last week – when that of the chemical specialist green Afyren did not refuel. “We are very attentive to market conditions,” OVHcloud CEO Michel Paulin told reporters in response to a question on this subject.





“Over the past few weeks, we have engaged in dialogue with investors who have understood why OVHcloud is ideally positioned to capture the exponential growth of the cloud market and the growing demand for data sovereignty” added the leader quoted in the press release. . The group has nevertheless slightly revised down its objective announced at the end of September to raise 400 million euros through the issuance of new shares. OVH’s chief financial officer, Yann Leca, explains, however, that the company had in the meantime received 58 million euros in compensation from its insurance companies after the fire in one of its data centers in Strasbourg last March. “This amount of 350 million euros is more than enough to finance our growth plan until 2025,” he said.

Geographic expansion and potential buyouts

The group’s press release specifies that the latter “intends to use the proceeds from the issuance of new shares to finance its growth strategy, including in particular the financing of its geographic expansion and the construction of data centers, development new products and, where applicable, external growth operations “.

Based in Roubaix (North), the company, created in 1999, has more than 2,400 employees and achieved 632 million euros in turnover during its financial year ended August 31, 2020 (+ 9%). OVHcloud expects even less growth for its postponed fiscal year 2021, estimating that its revenues should stand at 663 million over the period (or + 5%). The adjusted EBITDA margin for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2021 is estimated to be between 38% and 40% of sales.

Note that OVH is the 2nd group resulting from the Next 40 label created by the government in 2019 in order to support companies perceived as promising and likely to become technological leaders to enter the Parisian market after Believe last June.

