Papua will no longer welcome returned migrants from Australia

The agreement on the reception of migrants returned from Australia in a detention camp on an island in Papua New Guinea will be repealed, the two countries announced on Wednesday (October 6th).

Since 2013, Canberra has relegated illegal immigrants trying to reach its shores to funded offshore camps on the Papua Island of Manus or in the small state of Nauru further east, in application of an immigration policy condemned by the United States. human rights organizations. Thist “regional resettlement agreement” will officially end on December 31, Australia and Papua New Guinea said. In a joint statement, Australia and Papua New Guinea explain that they have achieved “A long-standing shared objective”.





The move does not end Canberra’s attitude to migrants arriving by sea, however, as Nauru pledged last month to continue accepting asylum seekers from Australia. The refugees had already left the Papua Island of Manus at the end of 2019, but, according to the Coalition for Refugee Action, around 100 remain in the country’s capital, Port Moresby.

“From January 1, 2022, the government of Papua New Guinea will assume full management of regional processing services in Papua New Guinea and full responsibility for those who remain.”, the statement said. “Papua New Guinea will provide a permanent migration route for those who wish to remain in Papua New Guinea – including access to citizenship, long-term support, settlement programs and family reunification.”. Those who want to leave Papua New Guinea will be transferred to Nauru or resettled in a third country, it is specified.

Refugee advocates, NGOs and the United Nations have widely condemned Australia’s policy of refoulement, even of those who qualify for asylum.