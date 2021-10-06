Paris: limit the breakage thanks to the ebb price of gas & oil

(CercleFinance.com) – The Paris Bourse (-1.26% to 6.493) halved its losses (-2.4% to 6.422) by mid-morning, in a fairly large volume of 4.1bn ( there was therefore a little pressure on the sellers side, who did not let go, unlike last Friday).

The Euro-Stoxx50 (-1.3% to 4,011 against 3,966 at its lowest) also owes a lot to Wall Street which limited the breakage around 5:30 p.m.

Things got worse at mid-session with -0.8% on the S & P500, -0.9% on the ‘Dow’ and -0.6% on the Nasdaq (reminder, Tuesday evening, the ‘S&P’ displayed + 1.05%, while the Nasdaq Composite gained more than 1.2%).

The bond markets are also turning the tide, after an initial deterioration, our OATs – which posted up to + 4Pts at 0.2050% – ended up almost stable at around 0.1650%.

The US T-Bonds made the big difference between 1.573% and 1.5150% tonight, or -2.2Pts, which paradoxically, does not weaken the Dollar at all, up 0.5% to 1, 1535 / E … its best level since July 21, 2020.

And since everything goes down, the barrel of Brent falls back by -2% to $ 81.3 in London, by -2.2% on the NYMEX (to $ 77.3) gas suffers -after setting a historic record this morning – a correction greater than -9% tonight.

In Asia, the Tokyo Stock Exchange continued its bearish momentum on Wednesday (-1%), further accentuating its large divergence with New York (the Nikkei practically lost -7% in 4 consecutive sessions of decline).

Still poisoned by the Evergrande affair, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index lost 0.5%, while mainland Chinese stock markets remained closed (2nd ‘golden week’ of the year, a sort of autumnal symmetrical Chinese New Year in early February).

According to some observers, the recent downturn in the stock markets shows an overreaction to fears related to the rise in interest rates, soaring energy prices and the situation in China.

According to them, the massive declines undergone since the beginning of the autumn give hope for the emergence of a more favorable scenario, which could allow attention to be shifted to the fundamentals, that is to say the results and the economy.

Many indicators were expected during the session, including the survey on private employment in the United States, published in the early afternoon by the firm ADP, two days before the official report expected Friday.





The private sector in the United States would have created 568,000 jobs in September, or 30% more than expected by economists, or 430,000 job creations.

The figure for August – already very low – has been revised downward by -10%, to 340,000 instead of 374,000 announced a month ago, specifies ADP, a human resources specialist, personnel management. and payroll.

It remains to be seen whether the risk appetite found by stakeholders will wane or if the next earnings season (which will start next week) will on the contrary allow it to strengthen.

‘The three main favorable winds for equities (earnings growth, money printing and tax stimulus) are weakening,’ admit the teams at Generali Investments.

‘But we still find equities cheap compared to bonds and we return to a stronger’ value ‘bias,’ analysts at the Italian insurer explain.

On the securities side, only 3 securities float in the CAC40 and none gain more than 0.6% (Eurofins takes 0.5%).

Within SBF120, the para-oil companies Vallourec and CGG fell by -9.9% and -7.7% respectively, Technip-FMC fell by -5%.

Within the CAC, the automotive sector suffered the most with Renault -3.9%, Stellantis -3.5%, Michelin -3.3%.

Saint-Gobain is launching ‘Grow & Impact’, its new strategic plan aimed at accelerating the Group’s profitable growth.

The Group has set itself new financial objectives on an annual average for the period 2021-2025, with the acceleration of the generation of income and cash. The group is targeting internal revenue growth of between + 3% and + 5%, an operating margin of between 9% and 11%, a free cash flow conversion rate of over 50%, including ROCE between 12% and 15%.

Rexel announces the acquisition of Mayer, a major distributor of electrical products and services in the eastern United States. The company generated $ 1.2 billion in revenue over the past 12 months to the end of August 2021.

Eutelsat Communications (+ 1.6%) increased its stake in OneWeb from 17.6% to 22.9%. The transaction was completed under financial terms identical to those of Eutelsat’s initial investment of $ 550 million announced in April and finalized on September 8.