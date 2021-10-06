Paris-Roubaix, the scandal rebounds

The lines are moving after the controversy caused by the difference in earnings allocated to Paris-Roubaix runners.

The Paris-Roubaix 2021 will be remembered. In the first place obviously because of the terrible conditions which accompanied the runners, Sunday, between mud and slippery cobblestones. The faces of the hundred or so runners when they arrived at the Roubaix Velodrome bore witness to the ordeal experienced by the participants. ” I think we can now say that the peloton is divided into two categories, those who participated in this @Paris_Roubaix and the others. #Legends “, Has also greeted Romain Bardet on Twitter.

But if this edition of the Hell of the North could make history, it is also because of the controversy that swelled throughout the weekend due to the ridiculous amount of bonuses granted to the participants of Paris-Roubaix. For the first female edition of the Hell of the North, Elizabeth Deignan, the winner, had to settle for a check for 1535 euros when Sonny Colbrelli, the winner of this 118e Paris-Roubaix received a check for 30,000 euros.





The UCI campaigns for equality

“This is clearly not normal. Obviously, it’s great that there is a first Paris-Roubaix women but we cannot accept, just anything, Marion Clignet, president of the Association Française des Coureures Cyclistes (AFCC), was thus offended. How can we still be there in 2021? We do not need a complete equality but 200 euros for the 10th when it is an incredible performance, frankly, is that normal? Looks like fairground prices. “

A controversy that made the leaders of the Trek-Segafredo team, to which Elizabeth Deignan belong, but also his runner-up Elisa Longo Borghini or the French Audrey-Cordon-Ragot, 8e and first Tricolor. The American formation thus announced that they would compensate for the difference in financial treatment between men and women. A decision that could appeal to others.

According to the Italian press, the UCI intends to take it head on. The international federation intends to increase and equalize the bonuses for the winners by 2022. In September, during the world championships organized in Belgium, the bonuses were indeed identical between men and women. A principle that the UCI intends to see become the rule next season.

