Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro: we know the date of the Google conference

While the terminals have been widely leaked in the press in recent months, Google is preparing to officially lift the veil on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones on October 19.

To officially discover Google’s new smartphones, go to October 19 at 7 p.m. on Youtube. It is indeed on its own platform that the American giant will finally lift the veil on these two terminals intended to operate under Android 12.

The Pixel 6, and especially the Pixel 6 Pro, have been the subject of many revelations before their time. Google has also decided to give some official information about the terminals, and this before the holding of its conference.

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, the first information

We thus learn before the hour via Google that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will both be equipped with the Google Tensor SoC, which is none other than the first System on a Chip designed by the Mountain View firm in partnership with Samsung. This information was widely leaked several weeks ago.

The Pixel 6 will integrate 6.4-inch Full HD + 90Hz display, while the Pixel 6 Pro will be equipped witha 6.7-inch 120 Hz OLED screen with Quad HD + definition. The sensors on the front will be 8 megapixels on the Pixel 6 and 12 megapixels on the Pixel 6 Pro.





As for the rear photo blocks of the two devices, they should vary. The Pixel 6 Pro is expected to have a 50-megapixel Samsung Isocell GN1 sensor, a 12-megapixel Sony IMX386 ultra-wide-angle and a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 telephoto lens. The Pixel 6 should join it on the first two sensors, but should skip the telephoto lens.

An online conference on October 19

To know everything about the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, you will have to follow the dedicated conference on October 19. In the meantime, you can always explore the official google site, which is interactive and gives pride of place to Material You interface, highly customizable, which will debut in Android 12 via these two terminals.