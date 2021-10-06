Pixel Fold: Google’s first folding smartphone unveiled

Google could take advantage of this end of the year to launch its very first folding smartphone, the Pixel Fold.

As fans of Google’s smartphones have their eyes set on the impending Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro presentation, a new device may just distract their attention. It’s about Pixel Fold, the first folding smartphone from Google in preparation for this end of the year.

The device was indeed seen in a leaked internal document, several patents, but also in the beta of Android 12, and it can now be seen in signed 3D renderings. LetsGoDigital and Waqar Khan, visible in the video below.

As the previous rumors already imagined, the Pixel Fold would take over certain characteristics of the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the current king of the small world of folding smartphones. Thus, we find the same form factor, either a smartphone capable of unfolding into a small tablet, or the reverse. The internal screen folds inwards – and would be equipped with an Ultra Thin Glass coating – and there is a second external panel on the front face.





As shown in these renderings, the smartphone also borrows some features expected from the Pixel 6, including the original shape of its rear photo unit. There would be three sensors, housed inside a horizontal strip emerging from the chassis. Each screen has a punch, in order to integrate the front cameras.

It remains to be seen whether Google will deign to launch its first folding smartphone this year. This could well be done at the time of the launch of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, whose presentation is expected shortly.